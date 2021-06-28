On June 28, 2021 Governor of the National Bank Abdygulov T.S. had a meeting with the global head of international business group of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) Mr. Abdulla Zaid Al Shehhi and the CFO of the international business of ADIB Mr. Michael Murray.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the field of further development of Islamic banking in the Kyrgyz Republic and the possibility of creating a full-fledged bank operating on Islamic principles of financing.

For reference: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was registered in 1997 as the first Islamic bank in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE. Currently, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank successfully operates in the UK, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and is highly rated by international rating agencies.