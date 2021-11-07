Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited

8 November 2021

Market Announcement

National Stock Exchange (NSX)

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir/Madam

ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK UPDATE

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited (CASH or Company) advises that it has completed an on-market acquisition of 2,200 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), which settled on 26 October 2021.

The Shares were bought back at a price of $0.95 cents per Share.

CASH provides the attached copy of ASIC Form 484 notifying the cancellation of 2,200 Shares bought back pursuant to the Company's on-market share buy-back program.

Yours sincerely

Michael Sapountzis

Company Secretary

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited

For further information contact: Juliann Byron Michael Sapountzis Chairman Company Secretary +61 419 368 029 +61 403 247 523