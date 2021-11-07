Log in
On-Market Share Buy Back Update

11/07/2021 | 04:08pm EST
Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited

8 November 2021

Market Announcement

National Stock Exchange (NSX)

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir/Madam

ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK UPDATE

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited (CASH or Company) advises that it has completed an on-market acquisition of 2,200 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), which settled on 26 October 2021.

The Shares were bought back at a price of $0.95 cents per Share.

CASH provides the attached copy of ASIC Form 484 notifying the cancellation of 2,200 Shares bought back pursuant to the Company's on-market share buy-back program.

Yours sincerely

Michael Sapountzis

Company Secretary

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited

For further information contact:

Juliann Byron

Michael Sapountzis

Chairman

Company Secretary

+61 419 368 029

+61 403 247 523

ABN 96 099 590 593

www.supportingourcommunity.com.au

143 Maling Road, Canterbury VIC 3126

Franchisee of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ABN 11 068 049 178 AFSL 237879

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EBM99648

Lodgement date/time: 07-11-2021 12:59:50

Reference Id: 159791423

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

CANTERBURY SURREY HILLS COMMUNITY FINANCE

LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

099 590 593

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Michael SAPOUNTZIS

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

Michael SAPOUNTZIS

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

07-11-2021

ASIC Form 484 Ref 15979142307/11/2021

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

CANTERBURY SURREY HILLS COMMUNITY FINANCE LIMITEDACN099 590 593

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

2200

2090

Earliest Date of

05-11-2021

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

2721207

1237684.00

0.00

Earliest date of

05-11-2021

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 15979142307/11/2021

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 21:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS