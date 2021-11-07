Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited
8 November 2021
Market Announcement
National Stock Exchange (NSX)
BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
Dear Sir/Madam
ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK UPDATE
Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited (CASH or Company) advises that it has completed an on-market acquisition of 2,200 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), which settled on 26 October 2021.
The Shares were bought back at a price of $0.95 cents per Share.
CASH provides the attached copy of ASIC Form 484 notifying the cancellation of 2,200 Shares bought back pursuant to the Company's on-market share buy-back program.
Yours sincerely
Michael Sapountzis
Company Secretary
Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited
|
For further information contact:
|
|
Juliann Byron
|
Michael Sapountzis
|
Chairman
|
Company Secretary
|
+61 419 368 029
|
+61 403 247 523
|
ABN 96 099 590 593
|
www.supportingourcommunity.com.au
|
143 Maling Road, Canterbury VIC 3126
|