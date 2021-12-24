Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

On Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees

12/24/2021 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - A vulgar anti-Biden slogan made for an awkward moment on Friday during President Joe Biden's phone calls with children tracking Santa's flight when a father said, "Let's Go Brandon."

The refrain, a sanitized version of "Fuck Joe Biden," has been an internet sensation since a television journalist told race car driver Brandon Brown that a NASCAR crowd shouting the vulgarity was actually saying, "Let's go Brandon."

Biden and his wife Jill Biden were taking calls into the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker, which follows the progress of Santa's reindeer-guided sleigh for millions of children.

At the end of one call, a parent who gave his name as Jared said, "Merry Christmas and Let's go Brandon."

"Let's go Brandon, I agree," a relaxed Biden responded, before asking Jared if he was in Oregon. By that point, the call was disconnected.

Much about the Christmas Eve exchange was not immediately clear, including what the caller intended, why Biden repeated the slogan and whether either knew the origin of the phrase.

The White House did not respond to requests seeking comment. Jared's full name and contact information were not immediately available.

The slogan has become popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump, who caused a social media storm during his own Christmas Eve phone call with children in 2018.

Trump asked seven-year-old Collman Lloyd from South Carolina if she still believed in Santa "because at seven it's marginal, right?" Lloyd later told the media that she did indeed believe in Santa and had no idea what marginal meant.

Brandon Brown himself has expressed displeasure at the appropriation of his name for an anti-Biden slogan.

"I don't want to be the substitute for a cuss word," he recently told The New York Times.

(Reporting by Merdie Nzanga; Writing by Raphael Satter; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller)

By Merdie Nzanga


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -0.46% 16.572 Real-time Quote.0.00%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 1.56% 47.38 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26pIran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel
RE
03:09pTurkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government
RE
02:55pOn Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees
RE
02:48pLook beyond the lights and remember the poor, pope says on Christmas eve
RE
02:41pLebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis
RE
02:26pUnfazed by pandemic, supply chain woes, Santa Claus readies for annual flight
RE
02:21pTSX ends Friday up slightly as trading volumes subdued
RE
02:05pTurkey committed to free market economy principles -Erdogan
RE
01:58pFrance posts new record daily COVID-19 infections
RE
01:47pTurkey's erdogan says we will see how inflation falls with recent central bank steps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
3EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
4PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
5Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

HOT NEWS