On Scottish referendum, UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation

01/03/2021 | 04:57am EST
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said referendums should only happen once in a generation, when asked about the possibility of a fresh vote on Scottish independence.

"The only point I would make is that referendums, (in) my ... direct experience in this country, are not particularly jolly events," Johnson told the BBC.

"They don't have a, notably unifying force on the national mood, they should be only once in a generation." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
