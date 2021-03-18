Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

On Supreme Master TV: Renowned Spiritual Leader Calls for Prayer for World Vegan

03/18/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today's society is evolving at an unprecedented rate with information being conveyed at blazing speeds and a global pandemic that has forced everyone to rapidly redefine their lifestyles. People around the world have changed behaviors in ways that couldn’t be fathomed just one short year ago. And not surprisingly, a major shift that is exponentially changing is society's culture surrounding food. The vegan movement is growing so quickly that Wall Street and other world financial exchanges are seeing a growing surge of vegan IPOs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005966/en/

World Vegan Prayer Times (Graphic: Business Wire)

World Vegan Prayer Times (Graphic: Business Wire)

The vast majority of restaurants now offer vegan options, chain restaurants are racing to come up with the best plant-based burgers and pizza toppings. The evidence for such a change is stronger than ever, with prominent scientists from health and environment fields backing this plant-based societal shift.

In Her message, Supreme Master Ching Hai a world-renowned spiritual teacher, artist and humanitarian, presses the importance of implementing vegan law, meaning banning all animal products across the world. Animal farming and the various business branches that emerge from it are not only brutal in terms of moral wrongdoings but also endanger all life on Earth. Exploitation has replaced compassion and kindness and so a law that applies vegan practices around the world is the only way to reach physical and spiritual salvation.

Supreme Master Ching Hai’s message is a plea for help to all the government bodies and leading parties around the world who have the power to implement new laws as well as to all global citizens. Her words of wisdom and foresight are a wake-up call to make everyone realize the damage that has already been done and how it can be reversed by widespread adoption of a plant-based diet. If humanity wants to avoid future pandemics, preserve the Earth for future generations, and protect their health and spiritual integrity as well as prevent war, then the vegan diet is the only answer.

This important message by Supreme Master Ching Hai, for humanity to join together to pray for World Vegan, World Peace every Thursday and Sunday at 9pm Hong Kong Time, can be viewed at the link below.

https://suprememastertv.com/en1/v/85910348104.html

To find out more about veganism check these links:

https://suprememastertv.com/en1/v/125970357180.html

https://suprememastertv.com/en1/channel/veganism

Follow us at:

www.SupremeMasterTV.com

www.Twitter.com/SupremeMasterTV

www.Instagram.com/SupremeMasterTV

www.Facebook.com/SupremeMasterTelevision


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:56aULTIMA CAPITAL  : announces 2020 results confirming its profitable strategy and solid balance sheet
PU
02:56aSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH  : increases its full-year 2021 guidance
PU
02:55aCREDIT SUISSE  : says faces regulatory probes over Greensill
RE
02:55aBNP PARIBAS  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:54aNOKIA OYJ  : sees its comparable operating margin growing to 10-13% in 2023
RE
02:53aGold touches over two-week high after Fed pledges to keep rates low
RE
02:50aExperts Propose New Direction for Tobacco Control Policy in Korea at WEAI
BU
02:50aON SUPREME MASTER TV : Renowned Spiritual Leader Calls for Prayer for World Vegan
BU
02:47aEQUINOR  : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
02:47aMECELEC COMPOSITES  : Changement de dimension pour MECELEC COMPOSITES : Naissance du groupe ALTHEORA
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
3BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..
4ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : ECKERT & ZIEGLER 2020: Earnings higher than expected
5STEEPER AND HIGHER: U.S. bond tantrum averted, but worries remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ