On Supreme Master TV: Renowned Spiritual Leader Calls for Prayer for World Vegan

Today's society is evolving at an unprecedented rate with information being conveyed at blazing speeds and a global pandemic that has forced everyone to rapidly redefine their lifestyles. People around the world have changed behaviors in ways that couldn’t be fathomed just one short year ago. And not surprisingly, a major shift that is exponentially changing is society's culture surrounding food. The vegan movement is growing so quickly that Wall Street and other world financial exchanges are seeing a growing surge of vegan IPOs.

The vast majority of restaurants now offer vegan options, chain restaurants are racing to come up with the best plant-based burgers and pizza toppings. The evidence for such a change is stronger than ever, with prominent scientists from health and environment fields backing this plant-based societal shift.

In Her message, Supreme Master Ching Hai a world-renowned spiritual teacher, artist and humanitarian, presses the importance of implementing vegan law, meaning banning all animal products across the world. Animal farming and the various business branches that emerge from it are not only brutal in terms of moral wrongdoings but also endanger all life on Earth. Exploitation has replaced compassion and kindness and so a law that applies vegan practices around the world is the only way to reach physical and spiritual salvation.

Supreme Master Ching Hai’s message is a plea for help to all the government bodies and leading parties around the world who have the power to implement new laws as well as to all global citizens. Her words of wisdom and foresight are a wake-up call to make everyone realize the damage that has already been done and how it can be reversed by widespread adoption of a plant-based diet. If humanity wants to avoid future pandemics, preserve the Earth for future generations, and protect their health and spiritual integrity as well as prevent war, then the vegan diet is the only answer.

This important message by Supreme Master Ching Hai, for humanity to join together to pray for World Vegan, World Peace every Thursday and Sunday at 9pm Hong Kong Time, can be viewed at the link below.

https://suprememastertv.com/en1/v/85910348104.html

To find out more about veganism check these links:

https://suprememastertv.com/en1/v/125970357180.html

https://suprememastertv.com/en1/channel/veganism

