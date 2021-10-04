On The Border Launches Major Menu Enhancements with New Bold Offerings

Celebrate National Taco Day with On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, has introduced more than 20 new menu items this past year, including the following that launch today:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005775/en/

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is introducing a long list of crave-worthy menu items including appetizers, tacos, tortas, burgers and desserts. Just in time for National Taco Day! (Photo: Business Wire)

Honey-Chipotle Shrimp Tacos – Crispy-fried shrimp, hand-tossed in honey-chipotle sauce with cilantro, spicy avocado ranch and shredded cabbage.

– Crispy-fried shrimp, hand-tossed in honey-chipotle sauce with cilantro, spicy avocado ranch and shredded cabbage. Tacos Al Pastor – Braised and seasoned carnitas with pineapple salsa.

– Braised and seasoned carnitas with pineapple salsa. Tacos Al Carbon – Corn tortillas with fajita chicken or steak, served with Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and roasted red chile-tomatillo salsa.

– Corn tortillas with fajita chicken or steak, served with Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and roasted red chile-tomatillo salsa. Smokehouse Fajitas – Texas-sized fajita platter with chipotle ribs, jalapeño sausage, braised carnitas and shredded beef brisket with honey chipotle and jalapeño-BBQ sauces on the side, topped with a grilled jalapeño.

Texas-sized fajita platter with chipotle ribs, jalapeño sausage, braised carnitas and shredded beef brisket with honey chipotle and jalapeño-BBQ sauces on the side, topped with a grilled jalapeño. Monterey Ranch Chicken Torta – Mesquite-grilled chicken smothered in melted Jack cheese, crumbled bacon and ranch dressing in a toasted bolillo roll.

– Mesquite-grilled chicken smothered in melted Jack cheese, crumbled bacon and ranch dressing in a toasted bolillo roll. Braised Carnitas Torta – Braised carnitas with creamy red chili sauce and honey-chipotle sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and pickled red onions in a toasted bolillo roll.

– Braised carnitas with creamy red chili sauce and honey-chipotle sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and pickled red onions in a toasted bolillo roll. Loaded Queso Burger – On The Border’s Tex-Mex burger loaded with fresh guac, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, pickled jalapeños, Mexican white cheese and covered in Smoky Queso, served on a toasted bun.

“We are excited to continue to go bolder with our menu and serve new delicious items to our guests,” said On The Border Head Chef and Senior Director of Culinary Daniel Camp. “Our menu innovations, special marinades and wood grilling have been the driving forces that have made On The Border a fan favorite for nearly 40 years. We look forward to introducing these refreshing flavors to our guests!”

Other menu enhancements include revamping its Tortilla Soup with even bolder flavors and taking its iconic sauces to the next level, including green chili, sour cream sauce and spicy avocado ranch. It is amping up its fajitas with more steak on the sizzling plate and offering tasty add-ons like a mesquite-grilled shrimp skewer. Guests can start their authentic Tex-Mex dining experience with the brand’s new Honey Chipotle Shrimp Appetizer and top it all off with the new Tres Leches Cake.

On The Border will bring back favorites like Chipotle Ribs, which were served when the brand opened its doors. Plus, it is introducing 10 new hand-crafted Tex-Mex cocktails to the menu including an ultra-premium Diamante Margarita with Maestro Doble Diamante Tequila, Ranch Water and Maker’s ‘Rita.

Learn more about On The Border and its new menu at ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005775/en/