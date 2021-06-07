On World Oceans Day, make a pledge to nurture nature so nature can nourish us

We depend on our ocean for the future of life on earth, and our ocean depends on us to heal the harm we have inflicted on Mother Earth. Photo: Shutterstock For centuries, humans have indulged their vast curiosity by exploring and asking questions. We focused our attention predominantly on the land as it is our home, and let our imaginations fly into the starlit sky. We have mapped and explored more of the moon's surface - and that of Mars - than what lies beneath the waves, even though 70 percent of our planet is covered by our ocean.

'We depend on our ocean for the future of life on earth, and our ocean depends on us to heal the harm we have inflicted on Mother Earth. Let's join our hearts, hands, and minds to heal her. In doing so, she will heal us. It's not too late.' Dr. Jane Goodall Ethologist and environmentalist, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

'The regeneration of wild places, especially our oceans, will be the most important project our species now engages in. Our entire wellbeing is dependent on the natural world.' Craig Foster Oscar and BAFTA winning filmmaker, naturalist, author and ocean explorer

Protect Our Ocean Assets That's right, our oceans are economic assets. Healthy coral reefs, mangrove and kelp forests, sea grasses, whales and waterways (also referred to as natural capital or blue assets in development finance) and the ecosystem services they provide such as carbon sequestration, coastal protection, recreation, and tourism provide jobs, drive trade, and propel economic growth. The ocean economy is estimated to grow from approximately US$1.5T (2010) to US$3T (2030) per year according to the World Bank and OECD, making it the greatest creator of new jobs and the engine for new global growth over the next 20 years. But this priceless natural capital is at risk due to human induced threats like overfishing, plastic pollution, and the destruction of ocean habitats. We must always remember that our economic dreams rest on the foundations of a sound ecological system and protecting the very natural assets that provide so much economic value. In fact, over and above economic value, there are deep and intrinsic values to nature, affecting multiple generations, and essential for our physical and mental well-being, and for the well-being of the planet itself.

'Only If we protect and care for natural ocean capital, will these blue assets provide sustainable returns for people and the planet for generations to come.' Pawan Patil Development banker, Harvard, Oxford and London School of Economics trained economist and serial social entrepreneur