Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

On possible nuclear strike, Russia says: it's all in our military doctrine

05/10/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko holds a news conference in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - Asked if Russia would rule out a preemptive tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday that a decision on the possible use of nuclear weapons was clearly set out in Russia's military doctrine, RIA reported.

"We have a military doctrine - everything is written there," Alexander Grushko was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying.

Russia's official military deployment principles allow for the use of nuclear weapons if they - or other types of weapons of mass destruction - are used against it, or if the Russian state faces an existential threat from conventional weapons.

The decision to use Russia's vast nuclear arsenal, the biggest in the world, rests with the Russian president, currently Vladimir Putin.

Russia's invasion has killed thousands of people, displaced nearly 10 million, and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States - by far the world's biggest nuclear powers.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that Putin believes he cannot afford to lose in Ukraine and cautioned that the West could not ignore the risk of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Moscow.

"We don't see, as an intelligence community, practical evidence at this point of Russian planning for a deployment or even use of tactical nuclear weapons," Burns said.

He cautioned, though, that "the stakes are very high for Putin's Russia."

NUCLEAR STRIKE?

A decree signed by Putin on June 2, 2020, said Russia views its nuclear weapons as "exclusively a means of deterrence".

It repeats the phraseology of the military doctrine but adds details about four circumstances under which a nuclear strike would be ordered. These include reliable information of a ballistic missile attack on Russia and an enemy's attack "on critical state or military installations of the Russian Federation, the incapacitation of which would lead to the disruption of a response by nuclear forces."

Putin, who has repeatedly expressed resentment over the way the West treated Russia after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, says Ukraine has been used by the United States to threaten Russia.

He justified his Feb. 24 order for a special military operation by saying Ukraine had persecuted Russian speakers and the United States was keen to enlarge the NATO military alliance in a way that would endanger Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden casts Putin's invasion of Ukraine as a fight in a much broader global battle between democracy and autocracy. He has also called Putin a war criminal and has said the former KGB spy cannot remain in power.

Ukraine dismisses Russian claims that it persecuted Russian speakers and says it is fighting for its survival. Russia denies Ukrainian and Western accusations that its forces committed war crimes.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aSpain's spy chief sacked over Pegasus case, El Pais reports
RE
05:15aNintendo announces 10-1 stock split; sees Switch sales falling 9%
RE
05:15aChina says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference
RE
05:14aNippon Steel reveals plans to deliver 'carbon neutral' steel
RE
05:12aIrish PM warns UK's Johnson against unilateral action on protocol
RE
05:12aThailand approves tax break for real estate trusts
RE
05:09aEXCLUSIVE : Setting up national coal reserve no longer priority for Germany - sources
RE
05:08aChina says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference
RE
05:07aEU lawmakers call for pact on cocoa prices with Ivory Coast and Ghana
RE
05:07aChina passenger car sales tumble 35.7% y/y in April - CPCA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat
3Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
4Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
5BMW : Raised to Buy by Berenberg

HOT NEWS