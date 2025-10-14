On the markets, the art of being offensive-defensive

Investors are still torn between their appetite for anything remotely related to AI and their survival instinct, which pushes them towards certain safe havens. The bottom line is that tech is rising along with gold. The ups and downs of trade relations between Washington and Beijing have brought volatility back to markets that are moving somewhat in the fog due to the lack of official economic statistics in the United States because of the shutdown. It is in this context that the first major quarterly corporate results will be released on Tuesday.