On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, PM to visit MP on 15 November

11/14/2021 | 05:50am EST
Prime Minister's Office
PM to launch multiple key initiatives for the welfare of Janjatiya community at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan

PM to launch 'Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh

PM to also launch Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell Mission

PM to lay the foundation state of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country
Posted On: 14 NOV 2021 4:14PM by PIB Delhi

Government of India is celebrating 15th November, the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. On this occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where he will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the janjatiya community at around 1 PM.

In the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan, Prime Minister will launch the 'Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh. It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month, so that they don't have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration.

During the Mahasammelan, Prime Minister will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission. The Mission has been developed to screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and other Hemoglobinopathies and to increase public awareness about these diseases, whose impact is seen to be more profound on the janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Prime Minister will also walk through the exhibition of products made by janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh. He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers.

During the event, Governor and CM of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Ministers of State Shri Prahlad S Patel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Dr. L Murugan will also be present.

During the visit, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and launch multiple initiatives of Railways in Madhya Pradesh.

***

DS/AKJ/AK



(Release ID: 1771647)Visitor Counter : 7


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
