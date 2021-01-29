Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

On the origin of systemic risk

01/29/2021 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mattia Montagna, Gabriele Torri and Giovanni Covi

Systemic risk in the banking sector is usually associated with long periods of economic downturn and very large social costs. On one hand, shocks coming from correlated exposures towards the real economy may induce correlation in banks' default probabilities thereby increasing the likelihood for systemic tail events like the 2008 Great Financial Crisis. On the other hand, financial contagion also plays an important role in generating large-scale market failures, amplifying the initial shocks coming from the real economy. To study the sources of these rare phenomena, we propose a new definition of systemic risk (ie the probability of a large number of banks going into distress simultaneously) and thus we develop a multilayer microstructural model to study empirically the determinants of systemic risk. The model is then calibrated on the most comprehensive granular dataset for the euro-area banking sector, capturing roughly 96% or €23.2 trillion of euro-area banks' total assets over the period 2014-2018. The outputs of the model decompose and quantify the sources of systemic risk showing that correlated economic shocks, financial contagion mechanisms, and their interaction are the main sources of systemic events. The results obtained with the simulation engine resemble common market-based systemic risk indicators and empirically corroborate findings from existing literature. This framework gives regulators and central bankers a tool to study systemic risk and its developments, pointing out that systemic events and banks' idiosyncratic defaults have different drivers, hence implying different policy responses.

On the origin of systemic risk

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aPAPA JOHN INTERNATIONAL : lands perfect score in LGBTQ workplace equality test
AQ
09:36aCOMERICA BANK : 's California Index Improved
PR
09:36aAnalyzing the Potential of Graph Analytics in Tackling the New Big Data Challenge | Analytics Experts at Quantzig Unveil Use Cases and Business Benefits in Their Latest Article
BU
09:35aINNOFACTOR OYJ : implements a cloud solution to a Norwegian financial services company
AQ
09:35aU.S. Global Investors Announces Second-Quarter Results Webcast
GL
09:34aSilver extends golden run as retail frenzy jitters linger
RE
09:34aINTER CARS S A : Current report No. 02 / 2021 Release dates for periodic reports in 2021
PU
09:34aSanpete Food Pantry Making a Difference
PU
09:34aMUNTERS : China goes on a search for water-based paint
PU
09:34aGAMESTOP : Robinhood to lift trading restrictions after raising $1 billion from investors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : GameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : tops forecasts as 5G lifts off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ