On the second day of the Regional Committee Meeting, Health Secretary Dr.Pandup Tshering addressed the first round of the Ministerial Round Table to deliberate on 'building back better' a resilient health system to achieve Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals.

He said 'there is an urgent need to prioritise and enhance investments in health workforce, health infrastructure, safe and timely access to medical supplies and in enhancing emergency preparedness vis-a-vis systems to ensure uninterrupted essential health services particularly in the LDCs and LMICs. More than ever, we need to ensure that health systems are resilient and robust enough to respond to the unforeseen challenges of the future.'