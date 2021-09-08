Log in
On the second day of the Regional Committee Meeting, Health Secretary Dr.Pandup Tshering addressed the first round of the...

On the second day of the Regional Committee Meeting, Health Secretary Dr.Pandup Tshering addressed the first round of the Ministerial Round Table to deliberate on 'building back better' a resilient health system to achieve Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals.

He said 'there is an urgent need to prioritise and enhance investments in health workforce, health infrastructure, safe and timely access to medical supplies and in enhancing emergency preparedness vis-a-vis systems to ensure uninterrupted essential health services particularly in the LDCs and LMICs. More than ever, we need to ensure that health systems are resilient and robust enough to respond to the unforeseen challenges of the future.'

MOH - Ministry of Health of Bhutan published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 03:41:06 UTC.


