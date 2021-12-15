OnGo Deployments Were Shortlisted for the Second Annual OnGo Awards to Recognize the Innovations Taking Place in the 3.5 GHz CBRS Band

The OnGo Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, today announced the finalists of the second annual 2021 OnGo Awards. The OnGo Awards recognize innovations in delivering real-world OnGo solutions that also highlight the market impact of shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band. The winners will be announced in January 2022.

The OnGo Awards helps draw attention to the rise of private LTE and private 5G networks across the U.S., spanning many vertical markets. Following the Federal Communications Commission’s auction of Priority Access Licenses (PALs) last year, the space has forever changed how enterprises approach connectivity. According to industry analyst house, IDC, the combined private LTE/5G infrastructure market will reach $5.7 billion by 2024.

“This year’s finalists have made great progress toward real-world benefits and profitable business models that can be scaled up,” shared OnGo head judge and Mobile Experts Chief Analyst Joe Madden. “In particular, it’s encouraging to see the collaboration between radio vendors, cloud players, system integrators, and operators. CBRS is an ecosystem play, and the structure of the ecosystem has become more clear.”

The 2021 OnGo Award finalists included:

Excellence in OnGo Operator Deployment - Celona/SBA Communications, CommScope/Helium/FreedomFi, and Ericsson/Verizon

Celona/SBA Communications, CommScope/Helium/FreedomFi, and Ericsson/Verizon Excellence in Fixed Wireless OnGo Deployment - Alpha Wireless, AtLink Services/Telrad, BLiNQ Networks

- Alpha Wireless, AtLink Services/Telrad, BLiNQ Networks Excellence in OnGo Enterprise Deployment - Betacom, Ericsson/Qualcomm and Geoverse

Betacom, Ericsson/Qualcomm and Geoverse Excellence in OnGo Industrial Deployment - Betacom, Federated Wireless/Department of Defense (DoD), JMA Wireless/Tilson

Betacom, Federated Wireless/Department of Defense (DoD), JMA Wireless/Tilson Excellence in OnGo for Education Deployment - Celona, Federated Wireless/AWS/CarnegieMellon, and JMA Wireless/Amazon Web Services/Crown Castle/Druid Software

- Celona, Federated Wireless/AWS/CarnegieMellon, and JMA Wireless/Amazon Web Services/Crown Castle/Druid Software Excellence in OnGo for Municipality/Smart City - Baicells, Celona/SBA Communications, and JMA Wireless/Tilson/Dell/USIgnite/Federated Wireless

- Baicells, Celona/SBA Communications, and JMA Wireless/Tilson/Dell/USIgnite/Federated Wireless Neutral Host OnGo Architecture/Solution - Boingo Wireless and Geoverse/Ericsson/Google

OnGo Award finalists were selected based on their distinction in business models, ease of deployment, cost savings, new service offerings, and cutting-edge technology. The finalists will be narrowed down to the winners by this year’s judges led by Joe Madden, Founder and Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts; Melissa Ashurst, CEO at Impact Broadband; Martha DeGrasse, Freelance Journalist; Iain Gillott, Founder and President at iGR; Mark Lowenstein, Managing Director at Mobile Ecosystem; and Monica Paolini, Principal at Senza Fili.

“A huge congratulations to this year’s OnGo Awards finalists! We look forward to seeing who our selected winners are in the new year, as well as the continued growth of the OnGo device ecosystem and deployments as they further reshape the way that spectrum is used and refine the operations of businesses across the country,” Madden continues

To learn more about OnGo Awards, visit https://ongoawards.org/.

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product’s ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the OnGo Alliance.

About the OnGo Alliance

The OnGo Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the full potential of shared spectrum, the OnGo Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the OnGo Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.

