Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OnJuno Partners with ZenGo Crypto Wallet to Offer Keyless Recovery, Simplified Asset Management

02/01/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This integration streamlines the crypto acquisition and management process.

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireOnJuno, the crypto app helping Americans receive their paycheck in crypto, has announced an integration with ZenGo, a multichain crypto wallet app with keyless recovery and 24/7 in-app customer support. This integration provides OnJuno users with a secure, accessible way to get paid in digital assets without fear.

ZenGo supports all current OnJuno assets, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC, while storing a slew of other cryptocurrencies as well, such as DOGE, LUNA, and UST. 

Setting up a ZenGo wallet is easy, and the two companies are offering a $50 ETH or BTC bonus when users receive their first direct deposit of $250 or more. Users can start by creating an OnJuno account with the referral code ZENGO before receiving their banking numbers and deciding what percentage of their paycheck to convert to crypto. Finally, users can choose the ZenGo wallet during the sign-up process and set up a direct deposit straight to it.

“OnJuno sits at the sweet spot between crypto & banking. We believe that in order to reach a future where transactions are primarily in crypto, we need to first bridge the gap between TradFi & DeFi. Hence, we are striving to enable as many crypto native users to easily use their crypto for their day-to-day transactions and keep more & more of their total wealth in crypto. We are excited to announce this partnership with ZenGo, which is the first step towards achieving that goal. We are already in the works to announce many more partnerships with wallets across the DeFi space,” said Jack Knutson, Head of Partnerships at OnJuno.

"Getting paid in Bitcoin and Ethereum is now easier than ever. Thanks to ZenGo’s integration with OnJuno, Americans can finally get an unparalleled way to get simply paid in crypto and invest, control, and recover their funds like never before,” said ZenGo CEO Ouriel Ohayon.


###

About ZenGo

ZenGo is the multichain crypto wallet for everyone. Buy, trade, and earn up to 8% interest on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 70+ other crypto assets with unbelievable simplicity and bulletproof security. ZenGo is known for its legendary, 24/7 in-app customer support and its keyless MPC technology that gives you full control over your crypto, but is always recoverable. More on ZenGo here: https://zengo.com

About OnJuno

OnJuno has an ambitious vision to power the next wave of billion crypto users by helping them invest, earn and save cryptocurrencies right from the safety of an FDIC-insured checking account. OnJuno’s core feature, “get paid in crypto”, is currently backed by Sequoia, Polychain, Consensys and #Hashed. The team built the Nuo protocol, one of the earliest lending platforms in DeFi. Nuo was the first to introduce contract wallets and meta transactions to simplify the user experience. Nuo had processed over $100 million in margin loans and was one of the top five protocols on DeFi pulse in early 2019. Today, the same team is passionately building OnJuno - an app used and loved by employees from Apple, Google, Amazon, and crypto natives alike. By seamlessly converting paycheck to crypto and enabling crypto spending in the real world, OnJuno gives its members the financial freedom they deserve. More on OnJuno here: https://onjuno.com


Latest news "Companies"
01:06pDSE to Maintain Bullish Performance in Q1
AQ
01:06pMARA ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Limited Shareholders
PR
01:06pSavvy Cleaner Scholarship Winners for 2022 Announced
GL
01:05pPurdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers' U.S. litigation shield to Feb 17
RE
01:04pRobins Kaplan LLP Announces Proposed Opioid Settlement for Its Tribal Nation Clients
BU
01:04pNorton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner
GL
01:04pNorton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner
GL
01:02p2022-02-01 : Abcourt announces search for new ceo
PU
01:02pNORTHRIM BANCORP : Investor Presentation February 2022
PU
01:02pRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : How Our Talent Thrives Through a Culture of Continuous Learning
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record hi..

HOT NEWS