Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OnShift Named To Weatherhead 100 List For Sixth Consecutive Year

12/10/2021 | 01:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attributes Continued Growth to World-Class Technology Platform that Helps Healthcare Providers Redefine the Employee Experience

OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced that it ranked number 18 on Weatherhead 100’s annual list of Northeast Ohio’s fastest-growing companies.

“It’s an honor to be included on the Weatherhead 100 list for the sixth consecutive year,” stated Mark Woodka, CEO, OnShift. “This is a testament to our incredible team which has remained laser-focused on delivering innovative technology solutions that address the major workforce challenges facing healthcare providers. We are committed to continued growth and further establishing OnShift as a world-class software company here in Cleveland.”

The healthcare industry is facing an unprecedented staffing crisis. Most organizations cannot find, hire and retain employees, making it difficult to deliver high quality care without relying on excessive overtime or agency labor. OnShift’s human capital management platform helps healthcare providers solve these critical workforce challenges by redefining the employee experience through its innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, pay, workforce management and engagement.

About the Weatherhead 100 Awards

The Weatherhead 100 awards were established to celebrate Northeast Ohio's spirit of entrepreneurship and to reward companies that serve as a beacon to all the region's businesses. This year, the 33rd annual Weatherhead 100 awards recognize the region's fastest-growing companies based on revenue from 2016 to 2020.

Companies are recognized in one of three categories, Weatherhead 100 Upstarts, Weatherhead 100 Winners, and Weatherhead 100 Centurions. Upstarts are fast-growing companies with 15 or fewer employees OR net sales of less than $5M last year. Weatherhead 100 Winners are celebrated for big growth in net sales over the past five years – from at least $100K to at least $1M. Weatherhead Centurions are fast-growing companies with at least $100M net sales last year and help drive the region.

For 33 years the Weatherhead 100 has recognized local organizations for their annual revenue achievements.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, pay, workforce management and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pKBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2021
BU
01:17pMost reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC
RE
01:16pAnalysis-Miners face talent crunch as electric vehicles charge up metals demand
RE
01:16pNew Holiday Light Show Lights Up Island H2O Water Park This Holiday Season
GL
01:16pIBN's CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official NewsWire for the European Blockchain Convention
GL
01:16pExperian North America Ranked #1 Top Workplace by Orange County Register for Second Consecutive Year
BU
01:13pBetter.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice
RE
01:13pGM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants -source
RE
01:13pALTEROLA BIOTECH INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:13pConclusion of a bond financing agreement for a maximum nominal amount of eight million euros
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
3Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval -sourc..
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Southwest Airlines, ..
5Accell N : ACCELL PROVIDES TRADING UPDATE AND REPAYS GO-C LOAN

HOT NEWS