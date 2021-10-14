OnShift's Peter Corless Elected NCAL Associate Business Member Representative

Corless to Serve as an Ex-Officio on the NCAL Board of Directors

OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced that Peter Corless, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Development at OnShift, has been elected the Associate Business Member (ABM) Representative for the National Center For Assisted Living (NCAL). Corless will represent the NCAL vendor partner community for a two-year term as an ex-officio on the NCAL Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to have Peter serve on our Board of Directors and represent the business partner community that is essential in helping assisted living communities serve their residents,” stated LaShuan Bethea, Executive Director of NCAL. “His leadership will be pivotal this upcoming year to support and advance the assisted living profession. We are thankful for his dedication to our sector and look forward to working with him.”

Corless’s experience with AHCA/NCAL began in 1994 when he joined Genesis Healthcare as the VP of Corporate Human Resources and continued during his ten-year tenure with Kindred Healthcare where he served as the SVP of HR & Administration for the Nursing Center Division. During his time as a provider member, he served as Vice Chair and then Chair of the AHCA Workforce Committee. In 2015, Corless joined OnShift as EVP of Enterprise Development and was elected ABM President of the AHCA Board of Governors, where he served for four years.

“I am humbled the Associate Business Member community has elected me as their representative for the NCAL Board of Directors,” said Corless. “The pandemic has had a significant impact on assisted and senior living. I look forward to working with providers and their vendor partners to strengthen advocacy, expand professional development and improve public perception to build a stable and successful workforce that’s equipped to meet the growing demand for services.”

During his term as ABM Representative, Corless is committed to advocating for additional funds from the Provider Relief Fund for future financial and infrastructure support. He also hopes to further the development of education and mentoring programs to support licensure and certification for ALF providers in order to improve the resident experience and boost staff recruitment and retention.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management, pay and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.

