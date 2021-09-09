Onbe : Names Accomplished HR Executive Jennifer Garrison as Chief People Officer

The freshly rebranded payments company rounds out its executive team, continuing its focus on building a culture of growth and innovation

Onbe, a fast-growing corporate disbursements platform, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Garrison as Chief People Officer (CPO) effective September 7, 2021.

Garrison has nearly two decades of experience building and developing top-performing teams, with a particular focus on diversity and inclusion. Most recently, she served as CPO of the leading performance marketing firm Tinuiti, where she grew the company’s employee base tenfold, achieved an 85-percent talent retention rate, and successfully integrated numerous companies acquired by Tinuiti. For her work at Tinuiti, Garrison was named Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year in the Fifth Annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Previously, she managed company culture and people initiatives in the role of human resources business partner at FKP Architects.

At Onbe, Garrison will lead talent acquisition, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion strategies to drive business performance. In particular, she will focus on building a culture of openness and ingenuity, where employees come together to innovate corporate disbursement solutions that help clients expand their reach and add value to every payment. Her appointment rounds out an executive leadership team comprised of payments industry veterans led by CEO Bala Janakiraman.

“I am excited to welcome Jennifer to the executive team,” said Janakiraman. “Her expertise in building talented, customer-focused teams—and creating a culture of transparency, collaboration and inclusion—will help Onbe achieve our goal of being not just a great place to work, but a company where employees do the best work of their careers on behalf of our clients.”

Onbe has 25 years of expertise in building innovative corporate disbursement solutions for consumers and workforces. With a team of over 300 employees across offices in Chicago, Philadelphia, and London, the company meets growing demand for digital payments with a suite of industry-tailored solutions that transform disbursements into branded, engaging experiences.

“Onbe’s culture of client-centricity, teamwork and innovation really stood out to me,” said Garrison. “My vision is to lead a people strategy that empowers employees to align behind these values. Together, we’ll create more opportunities to advance and launch rewarding careers here at Onbe.”

