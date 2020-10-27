OncLive :® Partners with The Ruesch Center to Host the 11th Annual Ruesch Center Symposium

Two-day virtual meeting for gastrointestinal professionals, patients and advocates will provide a forum for discussion, networking and debate of critical issues.

OncLive® is pleased to announce it has partnered with The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers to host the 11th Annual Ruesch Center Symposium Nov. 20-21.

“We are honored to be able to work with The Ruesch Center to help transition their annual symposium into a virtual, interactive learning experience during this uncertain time,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. “The Ruesch Center is part of our exclusive strategic alliance partnership program, and this is a great example of how we can use our state-of-the-art studio to still deliver critical information to the gastrointestinal cancer community.”

The educational symposium brings together clinicians, researchers, patients, caregivers, policymakers and industry representatives to network and debate critical issues related to GI cancers. Throughout the two-day virtual meeting, expert speakers will participate in three educational sessions addressing topics such as innovations in therapeutics, cancer genetics and targeted therapies, nuclear imaging and therapy for neuroendocrine tumors, and precision medicine.

The sessions include the following:

Part 1: Innovations in GI Cancer will be held Friday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST and will include discussions on cutting-edge research, as well as the pipeline of promising new therapies and technologies in GI cancers. There will also be a special session on Advances in Nuclear Imaging and Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors presented by the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging from 1:50 to 4:10 p.m.

will be held Friday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST and will include discussions on cutting-edge research, as well as the pipeline of promising new therapies and technologies in GI cancers. There will also be a special session on presented by the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging from 1:50 to 4:10 p.m. Part 2: Precision Oncology Web Educational Resource (POWER) will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8:15 a.m. to 1:55 p.m. The course will bridge practice gaps in oncology and teach physicians to access the right biomarkers of response to systemic cancer therapy to improve patient care.

will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8:15 a.m. to 1:55 p.m. The course will bridge practice gaps in oncology and teach physicians to access the right biomarkers of response to systemic cancer therapy to improve patient care. Part 3: Patient Symposium will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and provide patients and families with information, education and tools for managing their cancer care. Topics include adapting to a new cancer care landscape in the midst of COVID-19 and how advocacy organizations push GI research forward.

As a special highlight, the symposium will offer access to watch the 2020 Luminary Awards in GI Cancers ceremony. The five honorees, Richard M. Goldberg, M.D.; Gayle S. Jameson, MSN, RN, ACNP-BC, AOCN; Stacie C. Lindsey; Tyvin Rich, M.D., FACR; and Diane M. Simeone, M.D., will be presented with their awards and honored for their dedication to improving care for patients and families who are affected by GI cancers.

“Finding more cures for GI cancer will only come through innovative research, and we are so proud to be featuring both the most up-to-date science and the projects of tomorrow. And as a bonus, we will be premiering our new POWER program, a short course in precision medicine to close our knowledge gaps in this rapidly evolving field,” said John L. Marshall, M.D., director, The Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers.

This symposium has been approved for up to 11 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and ANCC contact hours.

For more information and to register, click here.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers

The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. It focuses on personalized patient care and fighting against gastrointestinal cancers. The Ruesch Center provides the highest standard of care and individualized cures through clinical trials and research, education and advocacy, and regional and global alliances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005981/en/