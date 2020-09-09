Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OncoImmune, Inc. : Raises $56 Million Series B Financing for Novel Cancer and COVID-19 Therapeutics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:31am EDT

OncoImmune, Inc. announced the completion of a $56 million financing in Series B equity co-led by HM Capital and a blue-chip investor. Existing investors, 3E Bioventures Capital and Kaitai Capital, as well as additional new investors, GBA Fund and GF Xinde, also joined the round. Oncoimmune will use the proceeds to support its novel therapeutic programs in late stage clinical trials and to expand its product pipeline.

OncoImmune currently has two Phase III clinical programs to evaluate its lead product CD24Fc, a first-in-class biologic, in protecting against immune destruction in severe and critical COVID-19 patients in one trial, and in leukemia patients that are prone to acute GVHD after receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant in the second trial. The COVID-19 Phase III trial has been initiated in 17 medical centers nationwide and is enrolling severe and critical COVID-19 patients that either require supplemental oxygen support or high flow oxygen non-invasive ventilation, in addition to ICU patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation. The trial plans to enroll over 270 patients and is near its enrollment target with topline readouts expected soon.

“We are grateful to our investors for their confidence and continued support,” said Yang Liu, PhD, Founder, CEO and Chairman of OncoImmune. “We are delighted to see the significant progress OncoImmune has made in the past few years. It exemplifies how great scientific discovery can be turned into potential novel therapeutics benefiting patients,” said Dr. Karen Liu, Partner at 3E Bioventures Capital, which led OncoImmune’s Series A round in 2017.

“HM Capital is delighted to co-lead the investment to support innovations of transformative impact. We very much look forward to OncoImmune’s continuous success,” said Robert Luo, the founding partner of HM Capital.

About OncoImmune, Inc.

OncoImmune (www.oncoimmune.com) is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmune diseases. OncoImmune is based in Rockville, Maryland.

OncoImmune’s lead product, CD24Fc, is a novel therapeutic that regulates host inflammatory response to tissue injuries and has broad implications in the pathogenesis of cancer, autoimmune disease, metabolic syndrome and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). OncoImmune has completed a Phase IIa trial for CD24Fc for the prophylactic treatment of acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGvHD) in leukemia patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), which resulted in a significant improvement in 180 Day Grade III-IV acute GVHD Free Survival, the Phase III primary endpoint. CD24Fc prophylaxis also resulted in reduced relapse and demonstrated improvement in Overall Survival, Non-Relapse Mortality and Relapse-Free Survival, as compared with the controls. A dose-dependent reduction in severe (Grade > 3) mucositis was also observed. A 20 patient open label dose expansion cohort at the recommended clinical dose has been fully enrolled and CD24Fc continues to perform very well.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aGUAN CHONG : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
12:50aELK DESA RESOURCES : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - ENG LEE KREDIT SDN BHD
PU
12:50aELK DESA RESOURCES : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - ZHONGXIN RESOURCES SDN BHD
PU
12:46aRESEARCH REPORT : Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market (2020-2024) | Shift Toward Next-generation Long-range Strike Platform to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:40aAFFIN BANK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
12:40aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Significant gold intersection adjacent to Wattle Dam
PU
12:40aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
12:40aCAPMAN OYJ : Composition of CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board
PU
12:40aBRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
12:40aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest ₹ 7,500 Crore in Reliance Retail Ventures at an Equity Value of ₹ 4.21 Lakh Crore
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
2LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : sees holiday-quarter profit plunging on higher marketing cost..
3APPLE INC. : U.S. options investors pull back on tech bets, but SoftBank's trade looms large
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Sensex, Nifty fall after global tech rout, coronavirus vaccine..
5NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : Names Bela Bajaria as New Head of Global TV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group