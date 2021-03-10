Log in
Onduo : Achieves URAC Telemedicine Accreditation

03/10/2021 | 10:31am EST
Onduo, a virtual and digital chronic care management service, was recently awarded full URAC Accreditation in Telemedicine for its consumer to provider (C2P) virtual telemedicine platform. URAC is the leading independent accrediting organization focused on supporting the quality of health care through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. The accreditation recognizes Onduo’s commitment to supporting high quality telehealth services with a focus on safety, reliability, privacy and security.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic increase in the use of telemedicine. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid expanded telemedicine access for its Medicare beneficiaries, and overall use was up 154% in March 2020 compared with the same period the previous year.1

“We’ve been focused on removing barriers to healthcare and bringing care and coaching to members when and where they need it,” said Vindell Washington, MD, CEO at Onduo. “During the pandemic, virtual care has proven a critical tool for providers across the country. Virtual care platforms like Onduo are extending access to care and ensuring continuity of chronic care management. This accreditation demonstrates the commitment to quality care that Onduo has made to our customers and the members who depend upon our services.”

The Onduo virtual care solution helps support members managing one or more chronic health conditions with a combination of technology, health coaching, connected devices and digital interventions. In diabetes and hypertension care, Onduo Professionals, P.C. connects the last mile and offers access to specialty physician care through telemedicine.

“Members see their physicians on average fewer than three times a year, yet they’re managing their condition every day,” said Dr. David Erani, Onduo Professionals, P.C. endocrinologist. “They have questions. They need additional support. Through the Onduo telemedicine services, I can meet with a member and evaluate their regimen, answer questions or adjust their medications. Our mission is to extend care so that members get the physician support they need when they need it.”

Through the Onduo virtual care solution, members are able to receive access to specialty care through telemedicine services—access that is often scarce or unavailable in more traditional health care delivery settings. To ensure continuity of care and support the member’s provider relationships, Onduo may share patient care summaries with the primary care provider’s office to help provide a complete record of the care.

To achieve the URAC accreditation, Onduo’s technology and clinical operations underwent a thorough evaluation in order to meet the standards established by URAC. As a URAC accredited C2P telemedicine provider, Onduo provides a virtual clinic model of care to patients designed to satisfy URAC’s quality, privacy, and safety standards.

About Onduo

We at Onduo are dedicated to making “healthy” easier, more accessible and personalized with our science-backed, data-driven virtual care model—one that can serve people living with chronic conditions and the organizations supporting them. Launched initially with the type 2 diabetes population and enabled by technology built by Verily Life Sciences, we deliver lifestyle and clinical interventions that leverage deep analytics, connected smart devices, innovative software, and access to specialty care. Onduo LLC headquarters are based out of Newton, MA.

Onduo LLC and a network of affiliated professional entities (collectively, “Onduo”) collaborate to offer certain care management and coordinated clinical care programs.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability

1Koonin LM, et.al. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2020;69:1595–1599.


© Business Wire 2021
