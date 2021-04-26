Log in
One Call : Announces New Chief Financial Officer

04/26/2021 | 11:30am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leader in workers' compensation and ancillary services for Medicare and Medicaid, today announced the appointment of Kevin M. Dotts as its Chief Financial Officer, focusing on innovating the company's financial strategy and accelerating growth.

Dotts begins his tenure immediately and brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience spanning public, private, and private equity companies.

"I am pleased to welcome Kevin to the leadership team at One Call," said Thomas Warsop, One Call CEO. "He brings diverse experience that offers a fresh perspective and creativity as we continue on our mission of getting people the care they need, when they need it."

Dotts replaces outgoing CFO Fred Pensotti. "We are grateful for Fred's years of service at One Call. He was instrumental in developing investor relationships and leading One Call through several transformative financial transactions. He will be providing support to Kevin over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition," Warsop continued.

Most recently, Dotts served as CFO of ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV), the largest non-emergent medical transportation broker in the U.S.

Prior to that, Dotts held CFO roles at Birch Communications, Inc., its successor, Fusion Connect Inc., Internap, Culligan International, and EarthLink. He began his career at General Electric (GE) serving in financial leadership roles both internationally and domestically. He graduated from GE's prestigious Financial Leadership Program and served for four years as a GE Corporate Auditor.

Dotts received a bachelor's degree in Finance and Computer Systems Management from Drexel University, and he is a founding advisory board member of the Atlanta CFO Roundtable.

About One Call
As a leader in the workers' compensation industry and ancillary services for Medicare and Medicaid, One Call has an unwavering commitment to getting people the care they need, when they need it. Leveraging over 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, we are moving people through their care journeys better than ever before, providing exceptional, predictive, and responsive care coordination. For more information and the latest news, visit us at onecallcm.comLinkedIn (One Call)Facebook (@onecallcm), and Twitter (@onecallcm).

Media Contact:
Jessica Taft
One Call, Vice President, Marketing and Branding
jessica_taft@onecallcm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-call-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-301276883.html

SOURCE One Call


© PRNewswire 2021
