One Door Focuses its Account-Based Marketing Program with Influ2

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influ2, a Person-Based Advertising platform, today announced that it helped the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software, One Door focus its Account-Based Marketing (ABM) program - boosting marketing performance and influence on its revenue pipeline by 70%. This was a result of Influ2’s precise targeting capabilities, which allowed One Door to more accurately reach the buying groups within its target accounts and filter out irrelevant contacts.



“Influ2 is one of the most reliable ways to know that an individual has engaged with you and that’s an important part of why we're using the platform to put our branding front and center with engaged prospects,” said Ken Kuperstein, Director of Marketing at One Door.

“When we get the ‘Influ2 clickers’, there is that kind of excitement of: ‘These are great leads!’ Influ2 helped our sales team understand interest and engagement from their key accounts and the decision makers. It's been really positive having visibility of these results.”

Additionally, Influ2’s dashboard gave One Door insight into what ads key decision makers engage with. This helped the One Door sales team put their efforts toward engaged accounts. Influ2's insights also enabled One Door to develop ad creative and content that is more relevant and appealing to a target’s defined roles within the buying group.

“Working with CommCreative, One Door was one of the early adopters of Influ2. They were experiencing the exact challenge that Influ2 tries to solve - where the wrong buyers are targeted with repetitive, irrelevant ads,” said CEO & Co-founder of Influ2, Dmitri Lisitski. “This occurs too often in digital advertising, and so many people are turned off by it, and companies end up pouring a lot of money into campaigns that don’t drive results.

“Having worked in the industry for over 20 years, I knew that a better approach was possible and that’s why I launched Influ2. And, One Door’s story is proof that marketers can effectively use ABM - all they need is enough insight to reach the right person.”

To learn more about One Door’s work with Influ2, check out Demand Gen Report’s ‘What’s Working in ABM’ report.

To see Influ2’s work with customers like NVIDIA and ProfitWell, sign-up for Demand Gen Report’s ‘Best of B2BMX’ event. It takes place September 27 - 29th and will feature the most-watched presentations from their recent events. And, for an Influ2 demo, please visit: https://www.influ2.com/.

About One Door, Inc.

One Door, Inc. is the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software. With One Door’s Merchandising Cloud platform, space planners, visual merchandisers and store operations teams work across silos to plan, execute and analyze store merchandising plans in a unified, cloud-based application. The result is higher sales, more store team efficiency, and better customer experiences. Learn more at onedoor.com.

About Influ2

Influ2 is a VC-backed, Person-Based Advertising platform for B2B companies, that addresses the fundamental orchestration dissonance between advertising activities and sales. It helps B2B marketers create meaningful relationships with customers that result in closed deals. With Influ2 each step of the customer journey (from top-of-the-funnel brand awareness and demand generation stages to sales and customer retention efforts) is fortified by personally targeted advertising. For more information, visit https://www.influ2.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Rubenstein

PR Manager for Influ2

s.rubenstein@influ2.com