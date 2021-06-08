One Energy : Awards More Than $400,000 in STEM Scholarships to High School Students

One Energy, an Industrial Power Company that serves large C&I customers, today announced the completion of its 2021 scholarship season. The $100,000 in scholarships awarded this year will go to graduating high school seniors across its projects as part of its sixth annual Megawatt Scholarship program.

Since 2015, more than $400,000 has been awarded through the Megawatt Scholarship program. In collaboration with One Energy’s customers, a $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors pursuing two-year or four-year degrees in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) fields for every wind turbine the company installs and operates. Megawatt Scholarship partners establish their own criteria and selection process, and recipient names are permanently placed on the individual turbines, in honor of their achievements.

“We understand the immense responsibility we have to our communities and we believe in practicing what we preach,” said Jereme Kent, CEO of One Energy. “We are a company built on leading minds in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. Investing in students pursuing STEM careers and supporting those who live in the communities where we operate is our way of enabling the workforce of the future.”

Each turbine has a 20-year initial contract term, making the scholarship program a long-term commitment to the community. Participating manufacturing facilities that enabled this year’s Megawatt Scholarship program include: Ball Corporation in Findlay, Ohio; LafargeHolcim in Paulding, Ohio; Valfilm North America in Findlay, Ohio, and Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay, Marion, Ottawa, and Greenville, Ohio.

For more information on Megawatt Scholarships, visit www.megawattscholarships.org.

ABOUT ONE ENERGY

One Energy is an industrial power company that helps large energy users build modern, tailored, on-site power grids for their facilities. In doing so, the company is decarbonizing manufacturing, enabling customer control, and building the customer-centric power grid of the future. As a vertically integrated enterprise, One Energy provides physical solutions including Wind for Industry® and ManagedHV™, as well as analytics and commercial offerings to enable end users to fully customize their energy experience. Everyday items are being produced cleaner and more sustainably thanks to One Energy’s Wind for Industry® projects – from dishwashers, sliced turkey products, and soda cans, to cement and renewable diesel.

Founded in 2009, One Energy is the largest installer and owner of behind-the-meter wind energy in the United States. Learn more about the customer-centric power grid of the future at www.oneenergy.com.

