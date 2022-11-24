Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

One Health debuts on AQSE after raising GBP1.6 million on first day

11/24/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - One Health Group PLC on Thursday debuted on the AQSE Growth Market, after it raised GBP1.6 million in its initial public offering.

One Health is a provider of NHS-funded medical procedures. It is focused on four specialities: orthopaedics, spinal surgery, general surgery and gynaecology.

One Health said that as part of the IPO it had undertaken a placing and subscription of shares priced at 150 pence each, to raise GBP1.6 million.

The company has 10.0 million shares in issue for a market capitalisation of GBP15.1 million at the issue price. 

Following repayment of indebtedness by the One Health Group EBT Trustee, the funds will be applied to working capital for the development of the company and to fund irrecoverable VAT.

In the six months that ended September 30, One Health booked revenue of GBP9.7 million, at a gross margin of 17%. It noted that it has seen new patient referrals 11% above the level experienced in the financial year that ended March 31, 2020, being the last year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead, One Health said it intends to pay out to shareholders up to 50% of annual profit after tax. Since 2012, the company has paid out GBP1.6 million in dividends.

It expects to deliver around 5,500 procedures in the year to March 31, 2023. In financial year 2022, it delivered 4,870 procedures.

Chair Derek Bickerstaff said: "One Health has currently achieved, and continues to achieve, revenue growth through the use of facilities within existing private hospitals and excess capacity offered by NHS facilities and the growing awareness of its services among medical practitioners and patients in our areas of operation."

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
08:54aSeprod : SEP) – Consideration of Dividend
PU
08:54aStora Enso Oyj : In the future, car batteries can be made from trees – and this is why European EV and battery manufacturers should care
PU
08:54aSpace Hellas S A : Press Release Space Hellas AWS Select Tier Services Partner
PU
08:54aSpace Hellas S A : certified partner of Amazon Web Services for Cloud projects and services
PU
08:52aIN BRIEF: Augmentum Fintech shares rise as net asset value stays flat
AN
08:49aUAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs
RE
08:48aIN BRIEF: Thor Mining signs deal for Molyhil and Bonya tenements
AN
08:47aS.African reserve bank raises repo rate by 75 basis points to 7.00%
RE
08:46aLIDDS presents at investor events
AQ
08:46aEpiroc Capital Markets Day On June 1-2, 2023 : Dare to think new
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2CENIT AG: Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2..
3DIY retailer Kingfisher boosted by sales of energy efficient products
4Umicore completes  591 million sustainability linked private debt pla..
5Analyst recommendations: Apple, Dollar Tree, GSK...

HOT NEWS