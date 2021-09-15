Log in
One Identity Achieves NIAP Common Criteria Certification For Its Next-Generation PAM Solution Safeguard for Privileged Passwords

09/15/2021 | 06:31am EDT
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity, a proven leader in identity-centric security, today announced it has achieved Common Criteria certification by the National Information Association Partnership (NIAP) for its Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 6.7 privileged access management (PAM) solution. The certification demonstrates that One Identity’s Safeguard for Privileged Passwords solution has met the highest level of security requirements and satisfies the security needs of federal and enterprise organizations.

Common Criteria Certification by NIAP is an internationally recognized security certification consisting of independent tests to satisfy precise security and assurance requirements aligned with the International Standards Organization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 15048 standard for IT Security Evaluation. The certification of Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 6.7 against the NIAP-approved Protection Profile for Network Devices, Version 2.2e, confirms to enterprise and government organizations that One Identity fulfills the most demanding security requirements.

Legacy PAM solutions are too complex and manual to defend against today’s heightened threat environment. With 70 percent of breaches being linked to privileged abuse, organizations need a streamlined approach to protecting identities and privileged access. One Identity’s achievement of the Common Criteria Certification provides another proof point that the company’s next-gen PAM solution allows organizations to achieve a unified security approach that makes identities the foundation of their security strategy.

“Achieving the Common Criteria Certification for Safeguard Privileged Passwords positions One Identity in an elite group of vendors that meet this requirement and confirms our commitment to serving the complex privileged access needs of government and enterprise organizations,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President and GM at One Identity. “With organizations worldwide relying on our Safeguard for Privileged Passwords to store the credentials for their most critical systems, the certification is further validation that they’re leveraging a leading PAM solution to protect privileged access and identities for today’s ever-evolving threat environment.”

One Identity Safeguard for Privileged Passwords aims to protect privileged access credentials, without sacrificing the productivity of systems administrators. Deployed on a hardened appliance, Safeguard for Privileged Passwords automates, controls and secures the process of granting privileged credentials with role-based access management and automated workflows. The user-centered design gives enterprises the ability to manage passwords and access from anywhere and any device without loss of admin productivity.

This news comes on the heels of the release of One Identity's new Safeguard solutions, Safeguard Remote Access and Safeguard DevOps Secret Broker, along with the availability of its Safeguard product as a SaaS solution.

To learn more about One Identity Safeguard for Privileged Passwords Common Criteria Certification visit our website.

About One Identity
One Identity provides identity-centric cybersecurity that protects the people, applications and data essential to business. We verify everything, so that each user has the right access, at the right time, for the right reason. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) capabilities to mitigate cybersecurity exposure. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 250 million identities for more than 5,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

Media Contacts:
Mariah Gauthier
Highwire PR
915-314-0760
oneidentity@highwirepr.com


Primary Logo


