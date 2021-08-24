Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One Mind : Announces the 2021 Rising Star Awards With Expanded Leadership Development Support

08/24/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Music Festival for Brain Health is sold out, but public can access free virtual scientific symposium

One Mind™, in collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, Donna Friedman and Robina Riccitiello, has announced four Rising Star Research Awards for 2021. The One Mind Rising Star Research Awards are a vital catalyst to accelerate neuropsychiatric science by identifying and funding the most promising emerging leaders whose pivotal research aims to improve lives worldwide. In addition to providing each awardee a $300,000 grant and expanded leadership development support, One Mind, in collaboration with Inscopix, has announced a supplemental technology grant in support of one Rising Star Research Award.

One Mind’s Scientific Advisory Board has selected: Devanand Manoli, MD, PhD, of UCSF to receive the 2021 One Mind Janssen Rising Star Translational Research Award in Honor of Jeffrey S. Nye, M.D., Ph.D.; Sarah Stern, PhD, of Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience to receive the 2021 One Mind Donna Friedman Rising Star Eating Disorders Research Award; Yevgenia Kozorovitskiy, PhD, of Northwestern University to receive the 2021 One Mind Nick LeDeit Rising Star Research Award; and Renato Polimanti, PhD, MSc, Yale School of Medicine to receive the One Mind Rising Star Computational Psychiatry Research Award. In addition to his Rising Star Award, Dr. Manoli has also won the 2021 One Mind / Inscopix Technology Supplement Grant.

Each Rising Star Award recipient will present their research at the Scientific Symposium portion of the 27th Music Festival for Brain Health at Staglin Family Vineyard in Rutherford, California on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Those interested in attending the virtual scientific symposium can register in advance at www.music-festival.org by clicking the yellow register link. Registered guests will be provided with a link to the webcast in the days before its September 11th airing. There is no cost to access the virtual symposium, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The 2021 One Mind Rising Star Award winners were selected with the assistance and recommendations of the One Mind Scientific Advisory Board, which includes ten of the leading brain scientists in the world, each noted for their pioneering research.

For more information, please visit https://onemind.org/rising-star-awards.

300 DPI digital images available upon request


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aIBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Release of Fireside Chat Focused on Increasing Brand Visibility Among Investors
GL
08:18aSWISSINNO : Effective protection from mosquitoes - what really works?
EQ
08:17aDayDayCook Announces Strategic Investment from Private Equity Investor, Proterra Investment Partners
GL
08:17aScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Healthcare Merger Corp.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – HCCO, TLMD
GL
08:17aScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Legacy Acquisition Corp's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – LGC, ID
GL
08:17aDGAP-ADHOC : 4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete
DJ
08:16aAgritel sees this year's French soft wheat harvest below 35 mln T
RE
08:16aRyder Inventory Now Available In Work Truck Solutions Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST)
GL
08:16aScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Netfin Acquisition Corp.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – NFIN, TRIT
GL
08:16aNOVOCARDIA : ™ Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team Accelerating Company's Mission & Growth
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
5RISKS AND REWARDS: How to bet big on yourself

HOT NEWS