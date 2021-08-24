One Mind : Announces the 2021 Rising Star Awards With Expanded Leadership Development Support

Annual Music Festival for Brain Health is sold out, but public can access free virtual scientific symposium

One Mind™, in collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, Donna Friedman and Robina Riccitiello, has announced four Rising Star Research Awards for 2021. The One Mind Rising Star Research Awards are a vital catalyst to accelerate neuropsychiatric science by identifying and funding the most promising emerging leaders whose pivotal research aims to improve lives worldwide. In addition to providing each awardee a $300,000 grant and expanded leadership development support, One Mind, in collaboration with Inscopix, has announced a supplemental technology grant in support of one Rising Star Research Award.

One Mind’s Scientific Advisory Board has selected: Devanand Manoli, MD, PhD, of UCSF to receive the 2021 One Mind Janssen Rising Star Translational Research Award in Honor of Jeffrey S. Nye, M.D., Ph.D.; Sarah Stern, PhD, of Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience to receive the 2021 One Mind Donna Friedman Rising Star Eating Disorders Research Award; Yevgenia Kozorovitskiy, PhD, of Northwestern University to receive the 2021 One Mind Nick LeDeit Rising Star Research Award; and Renato Polimanti, PhD, MSc, Yale School of Medicine to receive the One Mind Rising Star Computational Psychiatry Research Award. In addition to his Rising Star Award, Dr. Manoli has also won the 2021 One Mind / Inscopix Technology Supplement Grant.

Each Rising Star Award recipient will present their research at the Scientific Symposium portion of the 27th Music Festival for Brain Health at Staglin Family Vineyard in Rutherford, California on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Those interested in attending the virtual scientific symposium can register in advance at www.music-festival.org by clicking the yellow register link. Registered guests will be provided with a link to the webcast in the days before its September 11th airing. There is no cost to access the virtual symposium, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The 2021 One Mind Rising Star Award winners were selected with the assistance and recommendations of the One Mind Scientific Advisory Board, which includes ten of the leading brain scientists in the world, each noted for their pioneering research.

For more information, please visit https://onemind.org/rising-star-awards.

