One: The Documentary is Released on Amazon, Showing Grappling with the Impacts of Addiction

Release timed in coordination with September’s National Recovery Month

Spring Green Educational Foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to connecting, healing, and equipping individuals for the future, has released its film, One: The Documentary via Prime Video. A film that explores the elusive bridge between the broken and the unbreakable, the footage uses the words of the great Zen scholar Alan Watts to further highlight the devastations brought on by addiction.

“This film was created to start some important conversations around addiction,” noted Amy Clark, executive producer. “Between the stories shared within the documentary and the underlying themes, we hope viewers will come away with a self-examination into their own lives.”

“One carries a special place in my heart as it follows on nicely with our 2017 film Chasing Hope, which began conversations in the schools,” noted Dawn Duhaime, producer. “The stories shared are authentic and speak to the pain associated with those facing addiction.”

Directed by Mike Goedecke and Lauren Dubac, One: The Documentary is a winner of the Burbank International Film Festival’s Awareness Award and the Maui Film Festival’s Heal the World Cinema Award, both in 2019. The film is available to buy now for $9.99, rent for $2.99, or watch for free with Prime Video. All proceeds are dedicated to future programming.

To learn more about the film, please visit: www.onethedocumentary.com

Amazon’s Prime Video link is: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08GY659QL/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r

