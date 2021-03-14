One Thousand New Vaccine Appointments Available This Week in Orem via Nomi Health

Appointments Also Available at Additional Nomi-Operated Larry H. Miller Megaplex Sites via GetMyShot.Utah.Gov

Together with the Utah Department of Health, Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, has new appointments available starting Tuesday, March 16 for all eligible residents who qualify for the Moderna vaccine. The site is prepared to vaccinate 1,000 Utahns this week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210314005023/en/

Nom Health vaccine site. (Photo: Business Wire)

The registration process is simple, and available in both English and Spanish at https://getmyshot.utah.gov/. For any questions, the vaccine program helpline is available at (801) 704-5911, where support is accessible in both English and Spanish.

Orem Vaccination location and hours of operation:

Nomi’s Orem Facility, 1350 Sandhill Road, Orem

Operating Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nomi currently operates five additional vaccine sites in Larry H. Miller Megaplex theaters across Utah, Davis and Salt Lake counties, also available via https://getmyshot.utah.gov/ .

Eligible groups who can get the COVID-19 vaccine now include all Utahns 50+ years of age and older and people 16 years of age or older with medical conditions listed here. Additional eligible groups include healthcare workers who have contact with patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders such as EMS personnel, law enforcement officers, dispatchers, and corrections officers, and K-12 school teachers and staff.

About Nomi Health

The way we pay and deliver healthcare in America today is fundamentally broken, burdened by layers of avoidable inefficiencies that drive up costs and create unnecessary delays in care. Founded in 2019, Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company with a simple yet bold mission: rewire how we pay for and deliver healthcare to create a more cost-effective -- and simply effective -- experience for employers, patients and providers alike. Our COVID-19 public health testing and vaccine programs are a perfect example of a more direct, digital-first health care model at work. Find out more at www.nomihealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210314005023/en/