Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One Thousand New Vaccine Appointments Available This Week in Orem via Nomi Health

03/14/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appointments Also Available at Additional Nomi-Operated Larry H. Miller Megaplex Sites via GetMyShot.Utah.Gov

Together with the Utah Department of Health, Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, has new appointments available starting Tuesday, March 16 for all eligible residents who qualify for the Moderna vaccine. The site is prepared to vaccinate 1,000 Utahns this week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210314005023/en/

Nom Health vaccine site. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nom Health vaccine site. (Photo: Business Wire)

The registration process is simple, and available in both English and Spanish at https://getmyshot.utah.gov/. For any questions, the vaccine program helpline is available at (801) 704-5911, where support is accessible in both English and Spanish.

Orem Vaccination location and hours of operation:

  • Nomi’s Orem Facility, 1350 Sandhill Road, Orem
  • Operating Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nomi currently operates five additional vaccine sites in Larry H. Miller Megaplex theaters across Utah, Davis and Salt Lake counties, also available via https://getmyshot.utah.gov/ .

Eligible groups who can get the COVID-19 vaccine now include all Utahns 50+ years of age and older and people 16 years of age or older with medical conditions listed here. Additional eligible groups include healthcare workers who have contact with patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders such as EMS personnel, law enforcement officers, dispatchers, and corrections officers, and K-12 school teachers and staff.

About Nomi Health

The way we pay and deliver healthcare in America today is fundamentally broken, burdened by layers of avoidable inefficiencies that drive up costs and create unnecessary delays in care. Founded in 2019, Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company with a simple yet bold mission: rewire how we pay for and deliver healthcare to create a more cost-effective -- and simply effective -- experience for employers, patients and providers alike. Our COVID-19 public health testing and vaccine programs are a perfect example of a more direct, digital-first health care model at work. Find out more at www.nomihealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:49pASTRAZENECA  : Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch
RE
12:39pHECLA MINING  : March 2021 Update
PU
12:34pFIRSTENERGY  : Timing key in consulting deal between FirstEnergy, regulator
AQ
12:32pDGAP-ADHOC  : EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DJ
12:31pPHARMAESSENTIA  : Provides U.S. Regulatory Update on Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft for the Treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV)
BU
12:17pASTRAZENECA  : Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports
AQ
12:15pOne Thousand New Vaccine Appointments Available This Week in Orem via Nomi Health
BU
12:13pIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action - IRTC
PR
11:51aXL FLEET  : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – XL
BU
11:36aIMAX  : Rockets to $6.2 Million with "Avatar" Re-Release in China, Capturing a Whopping 30% of Overall Weekend Box Office
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways calls for vac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ