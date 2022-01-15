One WASH—Consolidated Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Account Project (One WASH—CWA) - P167794

The development objective of the Consolidated Water Supply, Sanitation (WSS), and Hygiene Account Project for Ethiopia is to increase access to safe WSS, and hygiene services and strengthen capacity for water resources management and service delivery. The project comprises of five components. The first component, rural WSS, and hygiene will help increase access to safe and reliable WSS services and promote hygienic practices in selected rural woredas...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

