Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

One WASH—Consolidated Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Account Project (One WASH—CWA) - P167794

01/15/2022 | 01:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of the Consolidated Water Supply, Sanitation (WSS), and Hygiene Account Project for Ethiopia is to increase access to safe WSS, and hygiene services and strengthen capacity for water resources management and service delivery. The project comprises of five components. The first component, rural WSS, and hygiene will help increase access to safe and reliable WSS services and promote hygienic practices in selected rural woredas...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 06:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aChina reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier
RE
01:55aState of Maharashtra's Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project - P168310
PU
01:55aCambodia Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project - P165344
PU
01:55aOne WASH—Consolidated Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Account Project (One WASH—CWA) - P167794
PU
01:55aModernizing Higher Education Project - P128516
PU
01:55aWORLD BANK : B. Faso - Education Access and Quality Improvement Project (EAQIP) - P148062
PU
01:55aIndia reports 268,833 new COVID-19 infections, 402 deaths in past 24 hours
RE
01:53aNew U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia
RE
01:34aChina cleanup of non-compliant WMP securities 'basically complete', official says
RE
12:29aBaltimore prosecutor asserts innocence after perjury indictment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
3U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies
4'Let's stop this and move on': N95 mask manufacturer
5J&J reaches opioid settlement with holdout U.S. state New Mexico

HOT NEWS