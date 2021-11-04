One World Universe, Inc. Announces November Update

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has released a November shareholder update.



“OWUV will continue to remain current and in good standing as our quarterly financial disclosures for the period ending September 2021 have been completed and will be updated and reflected on OTCMarkets.com later today. The significance of this disclosure is that shareholders will see the company has $1.5 million available on the books. We strive for transparency and want to assure our shareholders we are aggressively seeking upside and profitable assets that will bring both value to the company and its shareholders,” stated Caren Currier, CFO of One World Universe.

Previously, the company has announced it is weighing multiple projects ranging from crypto, sports, blockchain, NFTs and metaverse related. Management is confident that it has sufficient capital and expertise to deliver value without having to raise the authorized share structure.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com .

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office