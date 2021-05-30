One crew feared dead after Japanese cargo ship collision - media

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - A crew member of a Japanese cargo
ship was feared dead on Sunday after he was recovered near a
vessel that had capsized and sunk following a collision in
domestic waters, local media reported.
Japanese coast guard ships and aircraft have been searching
since Friday for three missing crew members of the cargo ship
after the collision with a Marshall Islands-registered tanker in
the Seto Inland Sea.
Public broadcaster NHK said the coast guard found the crew
member in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest on Sunday morning
near the sunk vessel.
The Japanese coast guard was not immediately reachable by
phone on Sunday.
Japan's Transport Safety Board is conducting an
investigation on board the chemical tanker, identified as the
Ulsan Pioneer, which remained near the accident site, NHK said.
A representative for the board was not immediately reachable
by phone on Sunday.
