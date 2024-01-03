One dead in Belgium as heavy rainfall hits the country

January 03, 2024 at 01:54 am EST Share

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A 59-year-old woman died in Belgium's East Flanders province on Tuesday after being hit by a blown-away fence during a period of heavy rainfall in the country, local governor Carina Van Cauter said in a statement on Wednesday.

There are no large-scale evacuations planned in the region for the time being, Van Cauter added. (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Jamie Freed)