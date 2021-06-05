One dead, seven missing after accident at central China coal plant - state media

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - One person died and seven were
missing after an accident in a coal mine in central China, state
broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.
The "accidental outburst" occurred at a coal mine run by
Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity Co in the late afternoon on
Friday, and the authorities in Henan province have launched an
emergency response plan, CCTV said.
Last month, the provincial government said it had approved
the reopening of another mine operated by Hebi after it was shut
for not complying with regulations.
China has been carrying out safety inspections at coal
mines across the country, but record high coal prices have
miners ramping up production to meet supply gaps.
In May, China's cabinet said it would work to stabilise
rising commodity prices, while encouraging coal producers to
boost production to meet global demand.
