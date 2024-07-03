STORY: :: One in three Dems think Biden should quit reelection bid -poll
:: Some 32% of Democrats think U.S. President Joe Biden should give up his reelection bid
:: after his debate with former President Donald Trump
:: The Reuters/Ipsos poll found both Trump and Biden still have the support of 40% of registered voters
:: That suggests Biden has not lost ground since the debate
:: It also found no prominent elected Democrat outperforms Biden in a hypothetical matchup against Trump
:: Michelle Obama beats both men in the hypothetical scenario
:: She has repeatedly said she does not intend to run
Biden was seen as too old to work in government by 59% of Democrats, a reading similar to the results in a January poll.
Democratic voters have long harbored doubts about Biden's bid. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in January, while the party's nomination contest was still under way, 49% of Democrats said he should not run again in 2024.
None of the elected Democrats tested in head-to-head matchups against Trump -- which included Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer -- have formally declared their candidacies, and several are barely recognized a national level.