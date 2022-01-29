Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

One injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand's deep south

01/29/2022 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - At least one person was injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand's southern province of Yala, police said on Saturday.

At least 13 small explosions struck the town of Yala late on Friday, mostly on roadsides in front of convenience stores, shops, a market, an animal hospital and a car care shop, said deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen.

Police on Saturday found at least three unexploded improvised explosive devices, made of spray cans and metal pipes with timers attached.

Kissana said police suspect the explosions were aimed at causing a disturbance more than damage or injuries.

A decades-old separatist insurgency in predominantly Buddhist Thailand's largely ethnic Malay-Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has claimed the lives of more than 7,300 people since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group which monitors the violence.

Rebel groups have called for independence for these provinces bordering Malaysia, which were part of a sultanate called Patani annexed by Thailand in 1909 as part of a treaty with Britain.

Friday's bombing came just weeks after the Thai government restarted a peace dialogue with the main insurgent group after a two-year break of talks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with most attacks in Thailand's deep south, there was no claim of responsibility for the Friday bomb attacks.

The main rebel group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aOne injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand's deep south
RE
03:51aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's tech powerhouse sees GDP exceed 3 trillion yuan in 2021
PU
03:43aHong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown memorial slogan
RE
03:39aHong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown memorial slogan
RE
03:33aBiden administration set to deny $130 million in military aid to Egypt, U.S. officials say
RE
03:30aU.S. bans imports from Malaysian glove maker YTY over forced labour allegations
RE
02:45aLawsuit accuses Chris Brown of raping unnamed woman on Florida yacht
RE
02:37aTunisia thwarts alleged terrorist attack targeting tourist areas
RE
02:32aKillings by Islamist militia in Congo rise almost 50% in 2021, U.N. says
RE
02:17aTaiwan VP wraps up overseas trip with U.S. house speaker meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Hewlett-Packard wins fraud case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch
3U.S. airlines cancel almost 5,000 flights ahead of Nor'easter
4Analysis-Biden gets climate win with court loss on Gulf of Mexico oil l..
5Incorrect alert on Musk's comment on bitcoin withdrawn

HOT NEWS