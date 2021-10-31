One killed, 15 injured in Pemex pipeline blast in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - At least one person was
killed and over a dozen were injured when a pipeline of state
oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) exploded in the central
Mexican state of Puebla after it was breached by suspected fuel
thieves, authorities said on Sunday.
Alerted to a gas leak, the Puebla state government said it
had averted a higher death toll by evacuating residents from the
site in the San Pablo Xochimehuacan municipality before three
explosions occurred, wrecking between 30 and 50 homes.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter one
person had so far died and 15 more were injured in the overnight
blast, and that some 1,400 rescue workers had been mobilized.
In a news conference hosted by Puebla's government,
officials said that within a radius of 1 kilometer of the site,
some 2,000 people were evacuated, and that the blaze was under
control. Five of the injured were in a serious condition, they
said.
The blast is the latest deadly incident to affect Pemex's
infrastructure, and follows a fire on one of the company's oil
platforms in August https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-pemex-idAFL1N2PU1LI
that killed at least five people.
Puebla's governor, Miguel Barbosa, said the incident was
sparked by a gas leak caused by an illegal fuel tap.
Thanks to the speedy evacuations, a "tragedy of enormous
proportions" had been prevented, he added.
Barbosa said rescue workers were checking to see if bodies
were buried under houses destroyed by the blasts, but noted
there were no reports of missing people.
Fuel theft has led to a series of accidents in Mexico. Well
over 100 people died due to an explosion triggered by an illegal
pipeline tap in the neighboring state of Hidalgo in 2019.
(Reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City
Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz
Editing by Matthew Lewis)