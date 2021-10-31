Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

One killed, 15 injured in Pemex pipeline blast in central Mexico

10/31/2021 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and over a dozen were injured when a pipeline of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) exploded in the central Mexican state of Puebla after it was breached by suspected fuel thieves, authorities said on Sunday.

Alerted to a gas leak, the Puebla state government said it had averted a higher death toll by evacuating residents from the site in the San Pablo Xochimehuacan municipality before three explosions occurred, wrecking between 30 and 50 homes.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter one person had so far died and 15 more were injured in the overnight blast, and that some 1,400 rescue workers had been mobilized.

In a news conference hosted by Puebla's government, officials said that within a radius of 1 kilometer of the site, some 2,000 people were evacuated, and that the blaze was under control. Five of the injured were in a serious condition, they said.

The blast is the latest deadly incident to affect Pemex's infrastructure, and follows a fire on one of the company's oil platforms in August https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-pemex-idAFL1N2PU1LI that killed at least five people.

Puebla's governor, Miguel Barbosa, said the incident was sparked by a gas leak caused by an illegal fuel tap.

Thanks to the speedy evacuations, a "tragedy of enormous proportions" had been prevented, he added.

Barbosa said rescue workers were checking to see if bodies were buried under houses destroyed by the blasts, but noted there were no reports of missing people.

Fuel theft has led to a series of accidents in Mexico. Well over 100 people died due to an explosion triggered by an illegal pipeline tap in the neighboring state of Hidalgo in 2019. (Reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04pAnalysis-China's property woes put prestige global projects in play
RE
12:58pG20 president draghi says expects massive contribution from private sector to help fight climate change at cop26, up to $140 trln
RE
12:57pBiden calls on world leaders to help address global supply-chain woes
RE
12:52pG20 president draghi says the cop26 will build on a pretty solid foundation, we have moved the goalposts
RE
12:50pG20 president draghi says before this g20 people were talking about reaching net zero emissions around the end of the century
RE
12:50pG20 leaders offer little new on climate, UN chief's hopes 'unfulfilled'
RE
12:49pG20 president draghi says if we fix the logistics then we have to build factories and transfer know-how to the countries that need vaccines
RE
12:47pG20 president draghi says the problem of getting vaccines to poor countries is logistics
RE
12:41pRome- uk pm johnson says he had a wide-ranging and frank discussion with macron
RE
12:38pRome- uk pm johnson says he was puzzled to read a letter from the french asking for britain to be punished for leaving the eu
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'di..

HOT NEWS