One killed in Kherson shelling: Governor

12/17/2022 | 05:28am EST
View shows the city library, where Russian troops left a lot of boobytraps before they retreated from Kherson

KYIV (Reuters) - A 36-year-old man was killed inside his car after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, the regional governor said.

Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on his Telegram channel that Russian troops had struck a western district of the city with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, also injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation on Nov. 11 but officials say Kremlin forces have continued shelling it from positions on the other side of the Dnipro River.

The governor of another Ukrainian region said earlier on Saturday that rescue workers had recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of Russian strike on a residential building Friday morning.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS