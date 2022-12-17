Advanced search
One killed in Kherson shelling, governor says

12/17/2022 | 08:54am EST
View shows the city library, where Russian troops left a lot of boobytraps before they retreated from Kherson

KYIV (Reuters) -A 36-year-old man was killed inside his car after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, the regional governor said.

Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Telegram that Russian troops had struck a western district of Kherson - a port city on the Black Sea - with artillery and rocket fire. In addation to the fatality, a 70-year-old woman was wounded.

Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation on Nov. 11 but officials say Kremlin forces have continued shelling it from positions on the other side of the Dnipro River.

In a separate message on Saturday, Yanushevych said Russian troops had shelled a senior citizens' home in a village just outside Kherson.

The governor of another Ukrainian region said earlier on Saturday that rescue workers had recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building on Friday morning.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
