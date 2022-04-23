Log in
One killed, several injured in Bosnia quake

04/23/2022 | 03:53am EDT
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - One person was killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.6 quake hit southern Bosnia on Friday night followed by a series of smaller aftershocks, officials and media reported on Saturday.

A 27-year-old woman was killed and others were injured when a boulder crashed down a hill and struck a house in Stolac. A hospital in nearby Mostar reported admitting several people from the area with lighter injuries.

No major damage from the quake was reported, according to local officials.

Felt across Bosnia and in neighbouring countries, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier said the quake measured 6.0 in magnitude and struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
