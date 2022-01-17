Log in
One of the Best Books on Online Dating In 2022: Come and Get Your Love

01/17/2022 | 03:50pm EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Lovely, author and self-described "lover of love," has announced the release of her hilariously true-to-life novella, Come and Get Your Love. Combining the author's personal experiences with a hint of dramatic license, this collection of stories highlights the bizarre world of looking for forever from behind a keyboard.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/110505_6f6956aca4238bea_001.jpg


Book cover of Come and Get Your Love

Come and Get Your Love follows the life of a single woman named Lovely. New to both the town and the local dating scene, Lovely turns to an online dating app to find a handsome tour guide to show her around. But she's in for a big surprise when she realizes that the suitors behind the keyboard range from charming to ridiculous, and the man in the profile might be far sweeter in cyberspace after all.

Lovely's story is perfect for anyone who has ever dated online or those who enjoy an entertaining, honest glimpse into a strange facet of modern life. In spite of her struggles to find a worthy companion, Lovely writes with witty optimism and a sharp sense of sarcasm that will keep adult readers of all ages laughing.

Reviewers adore Come and Get Your Love, stating, "This book definitely gives a realistic view of the current virtual dating scene. It's a jungle out there." Lovely's work can serve as a caution to today's singles or be taken at face value as a riot of a read. Fans appreciate Lovely's candid writing style and joke that these stories are so unbelievable that they deserve a place on the big screen.

Come and Get Your Love is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold. An audiobook version is currently in production.

Lovely is the author of Come and Get Your Love. She adores all things romance, dating, and love. Visit her online at lovelytheauthor.weebly.com.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/110505_6f6956aca4238bea_002.jpg


Author photo of Lovely

Source:
Lisa Quinn
eBook or Print
lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
