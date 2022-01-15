Log in
One of the Best Stock Market Investing Books to Read in 2022, Stock Market Terminology for Beginners by Christopher Hamilton

01/15/2022 | 03:00pm EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2022) - Author Christopher Hamilton recently released his comprehensive guide to understanding the financial sector, Stock Market Terminology for Beginners: A Complete Guide to Learning the Stock Market Lingo. This enlightening book functions as a key to decipher the complex language behind modern companies, stocks, and becoming an informed investor.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/110125_2078e00f14b0d839_001.jpg


Book cover of Stock Market Terminology for Beginners: A Complete Guide to Learning the Stock Market Lingo

Stock Market Terminology for Beginners is designed to introduce budding investors to important terms and concepts in a simple, intuitive way. When first starting out, it's common for newcomers to feel overwhelmed by complicated indicators and so-called "golden rules." Hamilton breaks down each idea and provides readers with a blueprint to get started in the stock market, minimize risk, and earn passive income. Investing can be a painful learning experience, but Stock Market Terminology for Beginners proves that it doesn't have to be.

Hamilton draws upon his own experiences to set readers up for success with a quick-start reference guide. With Stock Market Terminology for Beginners on hand, there's no need for new investors to panic if they encounter an unknown term while researching a particular stock. Hamilton removes the guesswork from investing by explaining terms such as dividend and retained earnings. Simply flip to the relevant chapter for an in-depth definition and the author's insights on the subject.

Stock Market Terminology for Beginners is the perfect alternative to outdated books that are unlikely to reflect current market conditions or those that are too advanced for a curious reader delving into the topic for the first time. Reviewers praise Hamilton, describing this introductory guide as a "precise" resource that helps investors "avoid much unnecessary anxiety."

Stock Market Terminology for Beginners: A Complete Guide to Learning the Stock Market Lingo is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/110125_2078e00f14b0d839_002full.jpg


Author photo of Christopher Hamilton

Christopher Hamilton is an author and investor with a passion for teaching others about passive income. With a lifelong love of stock trading, he has spent years figuring out the right way to value companies and choose investments wisely. When he isn't writing, Hamilton enjoys spending time with his family, trying new foods, and traveling. Visit him online at http://www.thelazyinvestorblg.com/category/books/.

Source:
Lisa Quinn
eBook or Print
lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
