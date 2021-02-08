Charles-Enguerrand Coste, Céline Tcheng, Ingmar Vansieleghem
Occasional Paper Series
One size fits some:
analysing profitability, capital and liquidity constraints of custodian banks through the lens of the SREP methodology
No 256 / January 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Contents
|
Abstract
|
|
3
|
Non-technical summary
|
4
|
1
|
Introduction - A different type of bank
|
6
|
|
1.1
|
Custodians as asset servicing providers
|
6
|
|
1.2
|
Custodians share many features with banks and FMIs
|
7
|
2
|
Prudential supervision of custodian banks
|
14
|
|
2.1
|
Introduction to the objectives and tools of banking supervision
|
14
2.2 How do the prudential constraints faced by banks differ from
|
|
|
those faced by FMIs?
|
14
|
|
2.3
|
Prudential supervision under the Single Supervisory Mechanism
|
|
|
|
(SSM)
|
15
|
3
|
Business model and profitability analysis
|
19
|
|
3.1
|
Custody business landscape
|
19
3.2 High-level analysis of the challenges faced by the custody
3.3 How these challenges translate into a supervisory assessment of
|
|
|
custodian banks
|
24
|
4
|
Risks related to capital
|
27
|
|
4.1
|
Capital position and RWA density
|
27
|
|
4.2
|
Credit risk, concentration risk and large exposures
|
31
|
|
4.3
|
Operational risk
|
35
|
|
4.4
|
Market risk
|
39
|
|
4.5
|
Interest rate risk in the banking book
|
40
|
5
|
Liquidity risk
|
43
|
|
5.1
|
Custodian exposure to funding sustainability
|
43
|
|
5.2
|
Limits of liquidity regulation tool for custodian liquidity risk
|
45
|
6
|
Conclusion
|
49
|
Annexes
|
|
50
|
ECB Occasional Paper Series No 256 / January 2021
|
1
|
Annex 1: Detailed list of services provided by custodians and associated
|
|
risks
|
50
|
Annex 2: Main differences between UCITS and alternative investment
|
|
funds
|
51
|
Annex 3: Functioning of European financial markets and the custodians'
|
|
role in securities settlement
|
51
|
Annex 4: Expansion and contraction of a bank's balance sheet due to
|
|
money creation and payment
|
56
|
Annex 5: Proposed indicators worth exploring in building an
|
|
exposure-based operational risk model
|
57
|
Annex 6: Interest rate profile of banks and custodians
|
58
|
Annex 7: Why LCR is an ill-suited indicator of a custodian's short-term
|
|
liquidity risk
|
60
|
Annex 8: data for weighted average custodian used in Table 8
|
64
|
References
|
65
|
ECB Occasional Paper Series No 256 / January 2021
|
2
Abstract
Custodians play a key but discrete role in the global financial market infrastructure. In Europe, they are licensed as "credit institutions1", a legal requirement for European deposit-takinginstitutions, and therefore they face the same prudential requirements as "traditional" banks. However, their business model and risk profile are different from those of traditional banks since the core of their activity does not encompass balance sheet transformation and the associated risks.
This paper examines how custodians differ from traditional banks with regard to (i) balance sheet structure, (ii) income generation, and (iii) risks faced; and how these differences should be incorporated in custodians' internal risk measures and supervisory authorities' risk assessment methodologies to prevent severe capital and liquidity misallocation by the credit institutions and inadequate decisions from supervisory authorities.
Keywords: bank, custodian, credit institution, prudential supervision
JEL classification: G15, G21, G28, L22
1 Pursuant to Article 4(1)(1) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012, "credit institution" means "an undertaking the business of which is to take deposits or other repayable funds from the public and to grant credits for its own account".
|
ECB Occasional Paper Series No 256 / January 2021
|
3
