One size fits some: analysing profitability, capital and liquidity constraints of custodian banks through the lens of the SREP methodology

02/08/2021 | 10:33am EST
Charles-Enguerrand Coste, Céline Tcheng, Ingmar Vansieleghem

Occasional Paper Series

One size fits some:

analysing profitability, capital and liquidity constraints of custodian banks through the lens of the SREP methodology

No 256 / January 2021

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Contents

Abstract

3

Non-technical summary

4

1

Introduction - A different type of bank

6

1.1

Custodians as asset servicing providers

6

1.2

Custodians share many features with banks and FMIs

7

2

Prudential supervision of custodian banks

14

2.1

Introduction to the objectives and tools of banking supervision

14

2.2 How do the prudential constraints faced by banks differ from

those faced by FMIs?

14

2.3

Prudential supervision under the Single Supervisory Mechanism

(SSM)

15

3

Business model and profitability analysis

19

3.1

Custody business landscape

19

3.2 High-level analysis of the challenges faced by the custody

industry

21

3.3 How these challenges translate into a supervisory assessment of

custodian banks

24

4

Risks related to capital

27

4.1

Capital position and RWA density

27

4.2

Credit risk, concentration risk and large exposures

31

4.3

Operational risk

35

4.4

Market risk

39

4.5

Interest rate risk in the banking book

40

5

Liquidity risk

43

5.1

Custodian exposure to funding sustainability

43

5.2

Limits of liquidity regulation tool for custodian liquidity risk

45

6

Conclusion

49

Annexes

50

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 256 / January 2021

1

Annex 1: Detailed list of services provided by custodians and associated

risks

50

Annex 2: Main differences between UCITS and alternative investment

funds

51

Annex 3: Functioning of European financial markets and the custodians'

role in securities settlement

51

Annex 4: Expansion and contraction of a bank's balance sheet due to

money creation and payment

56

Annex 5: Proposed indicators worth exploring in building an

exposure-based operational risk model

57

Annex 6: Interest rate profile of banks and custodians

58

Annex 7: Why LCR is an ill-suited indicator of a custodian's short-term

liquidity risk

60

Annex 8: data for weighted average custodian used in Table 8

64

References

65

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 256 / January 2021

2

Abstract

Custodians play a key but discrete role in the global financial market infrastructure. In Europe, they are licensed as "credit institutions1", a legal requirement for European deposit-takinginstitutions, and therefore they face the same prudential requirements as "traditional" banks. However, their business model and risk profile are different from those of traditional banks since the core of their activity does not encompass balance sheet transformation and the associated risks.

This paper examines how custodians differ from traditional banks with regard to (i) balance sheet structure, (ii) income generation, and (iii) risks faced; and how these differences should be incorporated in custodians' internal risk measures and supervisory authorities' risk assessment methodologies to prevent severe capital and liquidity misallocation by the credit institutions and inadequate decisions from supervisory authorities.

Keywords: bank, custodian, credit institution, prudential supervision

JEL classification: G15, G21, G28, L22

1 Pursuant to Article 4(1)(1) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012, "credit institution" means "an undertaking the business of which is to take deposits or other repayable funds from the public and to grant credits for its own account".

ECB Occasional Paper Series No 256 / January 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
