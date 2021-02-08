One size fits some: analysing profitability, capital and liquidity constraints of custodian banks through the lens of the SREP methodology

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Abstract

Custodians play a key but discrete role in the global financial market infrastructure. In Europe, they are licensed as "credit institutions1", a legal requirement for European deposit-takinginstitutions, and therefore they face the same prudential requirements as "traditional" banks. However, their business model and risk profile are different from those of traditional banks since the core of their activity does not encompass balance sheet transformation and the associated risks.

This paper examines how custodians differ from traditional banks with regard to (i) balance sheet structure, (ii) income generation, and (iii) risks faced; and how these differences should be incorporated in custodians' internal risk measures and supervisory authorities' risk assessment methodologies to prevent severe capital and liquidity misallocation by the credit institutions and inadequate decisions from supervisory authorities.

Keywords: bank, custodian, credit institution, prudential supervision

JEL classification: G15, G21, G28, L22

1 Pursuant to Article 4(1)(1) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No 648/2012, "credit institution" means "an undertaking the business of which is to take deposits or other repayable funds from the public and to grant credits for its own account".