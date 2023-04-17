Today at 03:11 am

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - One soldier has been arrested in connection with last week's firing incident at a military base in the Indian border state of Punjab, police officials said on Monday.

Four soldiers were shot to death in their sleep in the barracks at the Bathinda military base last week.

(Reporting by YP Rajesh, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)