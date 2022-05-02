Log in
One teenager dead, one wounded as missile hits Ukraine's Odesa -Zelenskiy

05/02/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
UN Secretary-General Guterres and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attend a joint news conference, in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) -A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a missile strike in the southern port of Odesa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Zelenskiy said the missile hit a dormitory.

"How did these children and the dormitory threaten the Russian state?" Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Earlier, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, Oleksiy Danylov, was quoted by media as saying the strike also hit a church, blowing the roof off.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comments from Moscow regarding the strike.

(Reporting by Kyiv bureau, Ronald Popeski in Winnipeg and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Ron Popeski and John Stonestreet; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
