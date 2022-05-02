One teenager dead, one wounded as missile hits Ukraine's Odesa -Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy said the missile hit a dormitory.

"How did these children and the dormitory threaten the Russian state?" Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Earlier, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, Oleksiy Danylov, was quoted by media as saying the strike also hit a church, blowing the roof off.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comments from Moscow regarding the strike.

