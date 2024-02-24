The poll gathered responses from 1,508 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Helen Coster, editing by Ross Colvin)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some 32% of voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary contest think Donald Trump would not be fit for the presidency if he were convicted of a crime, according to the preliminary results of an exit poll conducted on Saturday by Edison Research.
The poll gathered responses from 1,508 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Helen Coster, editing by Ross Colvin)
Factbox-Most South Carolina Republicans see Biden's 2020 win as illegitimate-exit poll
Franco-Senegalese director's reckoning with European colonialism wins Berlin's Golden Bear
Israel signals progress in Gaza truce talks, Palestinians see little movement
Ukrainians shed tears of defiance as Russia's invasion enters third year
Buffett's Berkshire posts record profit, quarterly results also rise
Factbox-World leaders offer support to Ukraine on anniversary of Russian invasion