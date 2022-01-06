Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

One worker killed in collision at Suncor oil sands site, local police say

01/06/2022 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - One worker was killed at Suncor Energy's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta on Thursday after two heavy hauler vehicles collided on site, local police said in a statement.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a man aged 51, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.29% 82.02 Delayed Quote.2.89%
WTI 3.20% 79.639 Delayed Quote.2.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pIndustrials Up After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:20pWorld's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil
RE
05:18pMaterials Down, Led By Gold, Amid Rate Concerns -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:13pOne worker killed in collision at Suncor oil sands site, local police say
RE
05:11pEnergy Up After Kazakh Crackdown -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:08pGameStop to enter NFT, crypto markets as part of turnaround plan - WSJ
RE
05:05pRussia sends troops to put down Kazakhstan uprising as fresh violence erupts
RE
05:05pRussia sends troops to put down Kazakhstan uprising as fresh violence erupts
RE
05:02pJ&J says its single dose protects against breakthrough COVID-19 for up to 6 months
RE
04:55pThe Fed is going to tighten, the only question is how fast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain
2S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off
3SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
4APA : January 2022 Investor Update
5Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

HOT NEWS