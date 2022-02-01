Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One80 Intermediaries Offers Captive and Alternative Risk Solutions With Acquisition of Innovative Risk Management

02/01/2022 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Established in 1991, Innovative Risk Management provides captive solutions and customized insurance programs to a variety of industry classes including contractors, commercial trucking, habitational, and dwelling risks.

One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Innovative Risk Management, Inc. (IRM), a program manager which provides agents, brokers and self-insured entities with captive and alternative risk solutions. Also included in the transaction is Programs Plus, providing underwriting management and policy administration services for self-insured entities, captive insurance, and specialty programs. Marsh, Berry & Company was the exclusive financial adviser for IRM. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, IRM helps clients improve their risk profile, control losses, and manage claims, in addition to developing long-term strategies for alternative funding (captives) that address the unique risks of each business. Services include captive solutions, program management, claims mitigation and administrations, underwriting, loss control and specialty program development and management.

Through its underwriting affiliates, IRM provides specialty insurance programs designed for commercial trucking risks, apartments, condominiums, and dwelling risks for the residential real estate investor. Separately IRM offers captive solutions tailored to commercial construction contractors and various other classes of insurance risks, providing clients with control over their own risk management programs and insurance.

“I am excited to offer captive and alternative risk solutions through the One80 platform with the acquisition of IRM. As we continue to bring together the best talent in the industry, I am confident that IRM’s highly specialized and innovative team will be a fantastic addition to the One80 culture,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries.

“For 30 years, Innovative Risk Management has consistently provided a unique approach to alternative risk solutions. As IRM moves into our next 30 years, we will partner with One80 Intermediaries to provide our clients with an expanded platform for growth and opportunities. We look forward to continued success with our employees, clients, industry partners and the One80 team,” said Stuart Stagner, Managing Director at IRM, a division of One80 Intermediaries.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held, national firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, cannabis, life insurance, medical stop loss, alternative risk, warranty, lender-based insurance, travel/accident and health risks. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. Coverage spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 35 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aSmileDirectClub to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on February 28, 2022
AQ
08:15aDiana Corkum Joins Alliant's Employee Benefits Group in Connecticut
BU
08:15aFormation Releases “Three-Step Offer” Capability
BU
08:15aWCMTOA Agrees to Adjust TMF as Part of National Supply Chain Initiative
BU
08:14aGRIFFON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:14aFertilityIQ Records 300% Annual Growth, 100% Client Retention
BU
08:14aBuckle Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Insurance Award for Service Excellence
BU
08:14aCortexyme Announces Pipeline Update and Anticipated 2022 Milestones
BU
08:14aAspen Asset Management AG Explains How M&A Financing Keeps the Leveraged Finance Market Thriving
GL
08:14aAspen Asset Management AG Explains How M&A Financing Keeps the Leveraged Finance Market Thriving
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4U.S. FTC to review Microsoft's $68.7 bln deal for Activision - Bloomber..
5Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6 billion deal

HOT NEWS