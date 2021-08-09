OneClick Data : Receives $1.28 Million in Funding to Accelerate Growth

Evolution of roofing technologies to bring restoration to the 21st century

OneClick Data, the leading technology company to automate building code data for roofing projects, today announced the closing of their latest funding round. The company raised just over $1.28 Million from various strategic investors to continue optimization of current products and to further development on the company's product roadmap.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005450/en/

Contractors and adjusters are using outdated, manual systems to gather building code information to create roofing estimates leaving money on the table and wasting massive amounts of time. The only roofing technology app to automate building codes for properties across the nation, OneClick Code, gives you the accurate information you need in the click of a button and the documentation to back it up. OneClick Code is a trusted data partner, dedicated to increasing efficiency and transparency for all. When we all have the right information, we all win. Save an hour on every roof and start building defensible estimates in OneClick. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Including the most recent closing, OneClick has secured $4.38 Million in funding since its inception in 2017. The company dedicated its efforts to gathering data from over 30,000 municipalities and developing the application for the first two and a half years in business. "We have come a long way in developing a product that we are proud of and that we know now has a huge ROI for our customers," says CEO and founder Garrett Kurtt. Since the company's initial launch, the company has grown to serve over 15,000 users. "We are grateful for the funding supported by investors who believe in our vision as much as we do."

OneClick Code is designed to eliminate friction between roofing contractors and insurance adjusters by providing a single source of truth for building code data associated with projects across the nation. Contractors and adjusters are using an outdated and manual system to gather building code data. OneClick Code gives them all the information they need in the click of a button or a single API call. A recent case study demonstrates that OneClick Code reduces insurance claim cycle times, reduces claims leakage, and increases reserve accuracy for insurance companies working on roofing claims.

Kurtt explains how the recent funds will be used to develop new products and expand on partnerships in the industry while preparing to raise Series A funding Q1 of 2022. "We are excited about the partnerships that we are developing and the products in our current roadmap," says Kurtt. "Our ideas are coming to fruition starting with the launch of our estimation tools that will be available as early as this fall. Our customers will have to stay tuned for news coming later this year. This is going to be big."

About OneClick Data Inc.

OneClick Data Inc. is a trusted data partner dedicated to streamlining the code-sourcing process for all parties in the roofing industry while increasing efficiency and transparency for all stakeholders in construction and restoration. They have the only platform, OneClick Code, to have blazed the trail for data automation of jurisdictional authority for building codes, permit fees, taxes, and manufacturer specifications required for any address nationwide. OneClick Code has been serving customers in the contracting, insurance, and claim adjusting fields by providing instant access to trusted roofing codes in the click of a button. Offering unique reports that can be easily shared between all stakeholders in the roofing claims industry, OneClick Code adds value to all parties and empowers customers to save time and money on every claim. Welcome to restoration intelligence, automated. To learn more, please visit www.oneclickcode.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005450/en/