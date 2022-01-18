Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OneLegacy Announces Record-Setting Year in Organ Donation and Transplantation

01/18/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not-for-Profit Organization Joins Local Hospitals, Families and Donors to Enable the Transplant of 1,688 Lifesaving Organs Despite Hurdles Caused by COVID-19

OneLegacy, the not-for-profit organ, eye and tissue recovery organization serving seven Southern California counties, announced today an 8% increase in organ donation in 2021, marking the seventh consecutive year of record-setting organ donation and transplantation. The 2021 increase reflects OneLegacy enabling the transplant of 1,688 organs from 591 donors.

Also in 2021, the OneLegacy Eye Bank enabled 1,037 vision-restoring corneal transplants, which represents a 4% increase from 2020. Additionally, more than 155,000 lives were healed through tissue donation and transplantation in the year just concluded.

"Lifesaving transplants would not be possible without generous donors and their families who, in the midst of tragedy, choose to say ‘yes’ to donation,” said OneLegacy CEO Tom Mone.

“Our 2021 increase in life-saving organ recovery did not come easily as the pandemic severely reduced donation at the start of 2021 when hospital ICUs were filled to capacity with COVID-19 patients who constituted 48% of potential donor referrals in January and February,” Mone continued. “For medical safety reasons, these possible donors had to be ruled out as no transplant center knew if they could safely transplant COVID+ organs. At the same time, COVID patient-filled ICU beds often prevented patients with life-threatening injuries from receiving needed ICU services that may have saved their lives while further limiting essential ICU services for organ donors.”

To help hospitals and communities care for COVID patients, OneLegacy transferred a record number of organ and tissue donors to its Transplant Recovery Center in Redlands rather than take up ICU beds, ventilators and essential hospital staff.

The pandemic also challenged OneLegacy as nearly one third of its 300+ staff needed to leave OneLegacy to attend to family and personal concerns, as was common across all of the country. “Our thanks goes out to all of those who were able to remain on the job and to their family members who supported them in the fulfillment of our life-saving mission,” said Mone. “Because of the OneLegacy team’s innovative use of our telemedicine capabilities, collaboration with our hospital and transplant partners, and their willingness to take on all challenges to save one more life, OneLegacy managed to exceed all prior years in organ donors and transplants.

“Achieving these milestones is only possible with the support of our hospital partners who recognize the importance of fulfilling the wishes of donors and enabling donation,” continued Mone. “To our staff members and their families, our hospital partners, donor families, recipients and transplant colleagues, we owe a world of gratitude for their continued caring about our community and our world.”

Despite years of continued increases in donation, Mone says that “there is still work to be done” as the need for life-saving transplants remains critical. While transplant wait lists have started to decline, today nearly 107,000 Americans are still waiting to receive a lifesaving heart, liver, lung, kidney and/or pancreas and 8,400 of them are our friends, neighbors, family here in Southern California. “We can give them a brighter 2022 by choosing to register as a donor at the DMV and at dontelifecalifornia.org, ” said Mone.

About OneLegacy

OneLegacy is the nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, a diverse population of 20 million donors and families across the region and waiting recipients across the country. Becoming an eye, organ or tissue donor is easy and can be done by registering online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or by “checking YES” at your local DMV. For more information, visit OneLegacy.org


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pTCM Group announces preliminary 2021 results with revenues in line with expectations, but earnings below expectations
AQ
12:13pKohl's Comments on Macellum's Statement and Reaffirms Strategic Progress
BU
12:12pAT&T to delay some 5G deployment in bid to address aviation standoff
RE
12:12pS&p/experian consumer credit default indices show higher rates for all loan types in december 2021
PR
12:12pPoorest should get EU climate fund sooner, lawmakers say
RE
12:12pTVO Original 'Subjects of Desire' challenges harmful narratives about beauty and Black women
GL
12:12pTVO Original 'Subjects of Desire' challenges harmful narratives about beauty and Black women
GL
12:10pVOGO : New consortium created to meet the global challenges around the prevention and detection of concussion in sports.
PU
12:10pOpen Market Operations - 18 January 2022
PU
12:10pWORKDAY : Trust Within a Changing World
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push for values as well as profi..
5The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors

HOT NEWS