OneRequest Announces New Head of Sales and Business Development

01/03/2022 | 02:01pm EST
OneRequest, LLC today announced the hiring of Tom Heizer as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Heizer’s primary focus will be to continue building OneRequest’s network of automotive dealerships to utilize the OneRequest anonymous communication platform to interact with prospective car buyers.

Heizer brings over 20 years of national automotive industry sales experience to OneRequest, most recently as Senior Vice President – Revenue and Customer Experience at GSM, a leading full-service marketing company specializing in digital and direct solutions for the automotive industry.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to OneRequest as we continue to build an innovative, disruptive online car shopping platform which provides value to both car buyers and car dealers,” said CEO and Founder, Eric Westphal. “Tom has deep relationships with OEMs and large dealership groups, and will help transform OneRequest from a local brand to a nationally recognized player in the automotive space.”

About OneRequest

Founded in 2020, OneRequest is an online vehicle search and communication platform that dramatically improves the car shopping experience. OneRequest is based in Kansas City and currently operates in nine Midwest markets.

To learn more, please visit our website at onerequest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS